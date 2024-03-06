"The last 50 Test matches, I have gone to sleep at nine o'clock almost every day" - Ravichandran Ashwin details his routine while representing India 

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about his discipline and his routine while representing the nation in recent years. Ashwin talked about his sleeping habits and diet, which has helped him perform at the optimum level, as per the spinner.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo's Cricket Monthly, Ashwin claimed that he ceases to perform well if he doesn't get the requisite sleep.

"The last 50 Test matches, I have gone to sleep at nine o'clock almost every day. My dinner is done by seven, I sleep by nine. If I don't sleep by nine and wake up by six, I feel awful when playing the next day. I just don't have the same amount of energy. If I am on a Test tour, I have the same food morning, afternoon, evening for over 20 days before I take a break."

Having made his red-ball debut in 2011, Ashwin is now gearing up for his 100th match in the format when India take on England at Dharamshala for the final game of the five-match Test series on March 7.

He will become the 17th player to represent India in a century of red-ball games. The off-spinner has also been one of the biggest match-winners for India, especially in home Tests. Ashwin currently has 507 wickets in 99 Tests for India.

Ashwin was also asked about India's famous Test series win Down Under back in 2018. When questioned how he slept a day before India beat Australia in Adelaide in 2018, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer remarked:

"I slept like a baby."

The 37-year-old played an integral role in propelling India to a thrilling 31-run victory over Australia to claim 1-0 lead in the series during the Adelaide game. He took six wickets in the match, including the last one, ending Australia's long resistance in pursuit of 322.

"It gave me a fresh lease of life" - Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on the 2020-21 Australia tour

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Ashwin playing a leading role in India's another famous series win over Australia in 2020-21, he feels that tour was a turning point in his life.

"I think it gave me a fresh lease of life again. Some things are meant to be. We shouldn't say that I did this and it happened. You can only do so much. There is definitely something more that you need. You need somebody to nick the right ball to slip."

He went on to credit Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli for forming a formidable fielding cartel.

"I mean, I've been lucky and blessed to have Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara at slip and leg slip. I had Virat Kohli at short midwicket, Pujara at leg slip, Ajinkya at slip forever. That is impenetrable. If I have to thank someone beyond my family, it's those three."

While Kohli is still part of the Test team, Pujara and Rahane have been phased out from the format.

