"The Legend is Back!!!"- Fans react as Ben Stokes hits a half-century against New Zealand on ODI comeback after 14 months

England all-rounder Ben Stokes made an impressive return to the ODI format after almost 14 months with a half-century against New Zealand on Friday, September 8, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The English Test captain came out of ODI retirement last month and made himself available for selection ahead of the World Cup. The selectors immediately roped him into the squad for the four-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The New Zealand captain won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Dawid Malan (54) and Harry Brook (25) put together 80 runs for the first wicket and gave a decent start to the host. However, both departed in quick succession on the same total without converting their starts into big ones.

Ben Stokes came in to bat at number 4 position after the fall of Harry Brook's wicket in the 16th over. Joe Root (6) also departed soon after without much contribution.

Captain Jos Buttler (72) joined hands with Jos Buttler at 101/3, and the duo stitched an 88-run partnership to stabilize the innings in the middle phase. Stokes played the anchor role well and hit 52 runs from 69 deliveries.

He perished in the 38th over, trying to take on his favorable match-up against left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra. His knock comprised three fours and a solitary six.

Fans were excited to witness Ben Stokes back in action in ODI cricket after a while. Here are some of the reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Having a chance to play in another World Cup is great: Ben Stokes

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the 1st ODI agaisnt New Zealand, Ben Stokes opened up about his comeback and revealed that there was no pressure on him to make a quick decision. He said:

"The nice thing was there wasn't any pressure put on me to make a decision quickly. Having a chance to play in another World Cup is great, but going there as world champions and trying to retain it is something that was quite appealing to me.

He added:

"I had to tell Jos that if you want to make that decision and pick me you have to make that decision on the basis of me not bowling a ball out there. I was very clear with where I'm at with my body and what I felt I can offer the team. It was nice to know from Jos that he didn't think to long that, even if I am just there as a batter, he'd pick me.

Stokes played a crucial role in the 2019 ODI World Cup, helping England lift their first ever 50-over ICC trophy at home.