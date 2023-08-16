"The lure of the World Cup is just too strong" - Michael Atherton on Ben Stokes' return to the England ODI squad

Former England captain Michael Atherton has expressed delight over Ben Stokes' return to the ODI squad and added that the irresistible temptation of the World Cup probably swayed the all-rounder's decision to reverse his retirement.

Stokes last played an ODI for England in July last year, three months after taking over as the Test captain. The 32-year-old cited his wish to focus on the red-ball game and a grueling international calendar as reasons to walk away from ODIs.

England announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming New Zealand series (four matches each) at home earlier today.

In a conversation with Sky Sports on the return of Ben Stokes for the World Cup, Atherton said:

"Great news for England and their fans who'll be delighted to see such a great cricketer comeback. He retired last July citing an unsustainable schedule, issues with his knee and wanting to focus on his role as Test captain. But the lure of the World Cup is just too strong."

Atherton also felt that playing only the one 50-over World Cup thus far in his career could have weighed into Stokes' decision to make himself available for the 2023 edition.

"And he missed the 2015 edition so a great cricketer like him comes to the end of his career and thinks I've only played in one World cup, the temptation was just too strong. Once he made himself available, the selectors had to pick him as he makes any team better," added Atherton.

The former skipper, however, expressed concerns over Stokes' fitness, considering his selection as a specialist batter.

"They've picked him as a batter so clearly there's concerns about his bowling but they've not picked him as a bowler. They made that pretty clear when Luke Wright stated that in his press conference after the squad announcement," stated Atherton.

The England Test captain bowled just 29 overs in the recent Ashes series due to issues with his knee. Stokes has picked up 74 wickets in his 105 ODIs for England.

England will begin their series against New Zealand with four T20Is, starting August 30, followed by the ODI series from September 8.

"He played such a central role in England winning that World Cup four years ago" - Michael Atherton

Stokes played one of the most memorable knocks in the 2019 World Cup final.

Michael Atherton is of the opinion that Ben Stokes would be desperate to defend the World Cup in the 2023 edition in India, having played a vital role in England winning their maiden title in 2019.

The talismanic all-rounder was the Player of the Match in the grand finale against New Zealand in 2019. He scored a magnificent 84* off 98 deliveries in a tense run-chase before playing a crucial role in the Super Over.

"He played such a central role in England winning that World Cup four years ago. The chance to defend it, probably his last chance in a 50-over World Cup considering they come around once in four years," said Atherton.

Stokes starred with bat and ball in the 2019 edition, scoring 465 runs at an average of 66.42 and picking up seven wickets in 11 games. He is 32, and considering his decision to retire from ODIs last year, the upcoming tournament will almost certainly be his final hurrah in a 50-over World Cup.

England will play in the tournament opener in a rematch of the last World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5.