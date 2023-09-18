"The match didn't even last 22 overs in total" - Aakash Chopra on India's annihilation of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that India's dominance in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka can be gauged from the fact that the match did not last even 22 overs.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs after opting to bat first in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The Indian openers then chased down the 51-run target in just 6.1 overs to complete an emphatic win.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the extremely short game was a reflection of the mauling the Lankan Lions were subjected to. He elaborated:

"Sri Lanka were all out for 50. Fast bowlers picked up all 10 wickets. Sri Lanka's situation was extremely bad. Sri Lanka batted for 15.2 overs and we batted for 6.1 overs. The match didn't even last 22 overs in total. Sri Lanka will remember this night."

The former Indian opener added that the victory ended the Men in Blue's wait for a multi-nation title and expressed hope of the winning streak continuing in the World Cup. He said:

"The five-year-long wait ended. We won this tournament for the last time in 2018 and it was a long time since we had won a multi-nation tournament but the trophy is now ours. Asia is done and now it's the turn of the world."

However, Chopra acknowledged that it wasn't the first time a team had been bowled out for a paltry total. He recalled India being dismissed for 54 by the same opponents 23 years ago and getting bundled out for 36 in the Adelaide Test against Australia.

"There was nothing left in the match when India got to bat" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan ensured that there were no hiccups in the run chase. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the game was virtually sealed before Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill walked out to start the chase. He stated:

"There was nothing left in the match when India got to bat. Ishan Kishan was sent up the order and Shubman Gill was there with him. Both said they have made a lot of reels together, so let's stitch together a good partnership."

The reputed commentator praised the duo for applying the finishing touches to the comprehensive win. He said:

"Both hit a lot and scored the required 51 runs in just 6.1 overs. They hit fours one after the other - 'thank you very much, let's go home'. So India finished the match splendidly, won the game one-sided."

Kishan remained unbeaten on an 18-ball 23, which included three fours. Gill smashed six boundaries in his unbeaten 27 off 19 deliveries.

