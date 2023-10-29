"The Netherlands have won more matches than you" - Aakash Chopra on England heading into 2023 World Cup clash vs India

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that England are in a dismal situation heading into their 2023 World Cup clash against India.

The two sides will square off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. While the Men in Blue are second in the points table with an all-win record, the defending champions are last, having suffered four defeats in five matches.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the Netherlands have fared better than England thus far. He said (3:15):

"England's story is - what sort of cricket are you playing? You have been defeated badly. The Netherlands have won more matches than you. Think a little, apply your brains. Jonny Bairstow has played one good knock and Dawid Malan has played one-and-a-half good knocks."

The former India opener pointed out that England's batting, especially Jos Buttler, has been found wanting. He elaborated:

"Jos Buttler hasn't even played a single good knock. Joe Root has played one good knock. Ben Stokes - what are you doing? What is happening with this team? They play Harry Brook at times and drop him on other occasions."

Chopra isn't sure of the playing XI England might field. He reasoned:

"Sometimes you go towards Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Chris Woakes as all-rounders, and go with specialists on other occasions. I have got no idea what this team will do. Honestly, they are an extremely inconsistent side and a side that lacks confidence completely."

The reputed commentator pointed out that England's entire history shows that they are a formidable side when they have momentum and rhythm. On the flip side, he added that they look extremely ordinary when they lack confidence and belief.

"You shouldn't take them lightly" - Aakash Chopra wants India to be slightly wary of England

England's only win in the ongoing World Cup came against Bangladesh. [P/C: AP]

However, Aakash Chopra warned India against taking England lightly. He observed (4:10):

"However, I will still be saying that you shouldn't take them lightly. The team is good. They defeated us as well in Birmingham in the 2019 World Cup. I think that was the only game we lost in the league phase. When we won in 2011 as well, our match against them was tied."

The cricketer-turned-analyst feels Rohit Sharma and company will have to be a little careful while playing against England. However, he concluded by opining that the scales are undoubtedly tilted towards India heading into Sunday's game.

