"The nightmare for many batsmen"- Kuldeep Yadav received special wishes on his birthday as he turned 29

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav received special birthday wishes on social media as he turned 29 on Thursday, December 14. He is currently with the Indian squad in South Africa, participating in the T20I series.

The left-arm wrist spinner has been in good form this year in international cricket. Kuldeep played a crucial role in the Asia Cup victory in September and then bowled well in the 2023 World Cup, where India dominated until the final match. Across 11 games in the mega-tournament, Yadav picked up 15 wickets.

He was rested along with several other senior players for the five-match T20I series against Australia, which began just three days after the final of the 2023 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav returned to action earlier this week on Tuesday with the second T20I against South Africa in Gqeberha. He conceded 26 runs and took a wicket during a three-over spell.

On the occasion of his 29th birthday on Thursday, members of the cricket fraternity and fans were quick to wish Kuldeep Yadav on social media with special posts. Here are some of the wishes:

"If you go for Kuldeep Yadav, he doesn't bowl in the powerplay"- Zaheer Khan on selection of spinner in Indian T20I side

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan recently opined that Team India management should play Ravi Bishnoi ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in the T20s against South Africa.

He feels that Bishnoi's inclusion improves the flexibility of the team due to his ability to bowl in various phases, including the powerplay. In a video on Cricbuzz, Zaheer Khan said:

"Ravi Bishnoi is someone who they should continue with because that gives you flexibility as well. He bowls in the powerplay. If you go for Kuldeep Yadav, he doesn't bowl in the powerplay. So, that should be the thought process there. After the last series, if you don't play Ravi Bishnoi, that means you are taking out both the bowlers who bowled four overs in the powerplay."

Parthiv Patel also backed Zaheer's views, saying:

"That's where continuity makes a big difference, especially to a young player who's had a good series. If you give him that continuity, that confidence grows, and a wrist-spinner needs that confidence. We all know how well Kuldeep has bowled in the recent past. So, there is nothing new to see."

Ravi Bishnoi ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series between India and Australia last month. He won the Player of the Series award and also climbed to first position in the ICC T20I bowlers rankings. However, Indian team management dropped him for the second T20I against South Africa in favor of Kuldeep.