"The off-stump should be hidden like the key to your locker" - Ravi Shastri on Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissals in the WTC final

Ravi Shastri feels Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara will be disappointed with their dismissals in India's first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Gill and Pujara were both castled while shouldering arms as India ended Day 2 at The Oval on Thursday (June 8) at 151/5. They trail Australia, who were bowled out for 469 earlier in the day, by 318 runs with five first-innings wickets in hand.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Shastri was asked about his thoughts on the Indian top order failing again. While highlighting that everyone failed to capitalize on their starts, the former Indian all-rounder was particularly disappointed with Gill and Pujara's dismissals:

"Everyone got a start. It's different if you got out to the first or second ball. Everyone had scored 10-15 runs and they got out after that. Error of judgment, if see Pujara as well as Shubman Gill. They will be disappointed if they see the replays."

The former Indian head coach added:

"The off-stump was visible when they were leaving the ball. The front foot, which should have gone towards the ball, didn't go there. This is a very important thing in England. You have to take care in your preparation that the off-stump should be hidden like the key to your locker."

Gill left a Scott Boland delivery that jagged back to hit his off and middle stump. Pujara was dismissed almost identically by Cameron Green, with his incoming delivery rattling the veteran batter's off-stump.

"Put a price on your wicket" - Ravi Shastri on what should be India's goal on Day 3 of the WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane is the only specialist batter left in the middle.

Ravi Shastri was further asked what India's goal should be on Day 3 of the WTC final, to which he responded:

"The first goal should be to put a price on your wicket. Let the Australians put in the effort to pick up wickets in this first innings. I feel the most important wicket today was the one 15 minutes before Stumps, when Jadeja got out."

Shastri concluded by stating that Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal and Rishabh Pant's absence have made India's task even more difficult:

"He was batting extremely well. He scored 48 runs as though there was no problem with the pitch. So Jadeja getting out has made a lot of difference. We don't have Rishabh Pant now, so there is slight inexperience in batting. Although Shardul Thakur is there, it is not going to be easy."

Jadeja was caught by Steve Smith at first slip off Nathan Lyon's bowling for a 51-ball 48. The spin-bowling all-rounder and Ajinkya Rahane added 71 runs for the fifth wicket but the former's dismissal has put Rohit Sharma and Co. further behind the eight ball.

