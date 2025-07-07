"The perfect bowler in these conditions"- Veteran India batter lauds Akash Deep for 10-wicket haul in 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane has lauded Akash Deep's performance in the recently concluded Edgbaston Test against England. The 37-year-old said that the Bengal pacer is the perfect bowler to have in the side for English conditions.

Ad

The 28-year-old recorded figures of 10/187 in the match, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings. Rahane dissected how the pacer dismissed Joe Root in the second innings and admitted that the England batter was not at fault for the way he got out in the second essay. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the right-hander said:

"Many had doubted his selection in this Test match but I think he had proved it completely wrong. I know Akash Deep really well. He bowls those correct lines and lengths, works hard on his game, thinks about his bowling all the time. But mostly what I liked about him in this Test match was his intent. How he used the crease. I would like to talk about one particular ball where he got Joe Root out. He used the crease really well, he was actually mixing it up. Bowling closer to the stumps, centre and then wider."

Ad

Trending

"That particular ball he went wide. He tried to push that ball in, even though if you see the line was actually on the off or the fourth stump. What happens is when you bowl slightly wider angle the batsman thinks the ball is actually coming in and that is why you see Joe Root trying to play towards midwicket and that is where he was in trouble. When you bowl the same delivery from the centre of the wicket or closer to the stumps, that ball generally goes straight. But credit to Akash Deep, I don't think Joe Root had done anything wrong. I think he is the perfect bowler in these conditions, bowling those line and lengths, bowling that channel. He can make the ball go both ways".

Ad

Akash Deep was chosen in India's playing XI after the management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the Edgbaston Test, in a bid to manage his workload with three more Tests to go in the series.

Ajinkya Rahane praises Shubman Gill's performance in Edgbaston, calls for Shardul Thakur to be picked as fourth seamer

Test captain Shubman Gill had a superb match at Edgbaston with the bat as he amassed 430 runs in both innings combined. Ajinkya Rahane praised Gill's performance, lauding him for not getting complacent on a placid batting surface. He said:

Ad

"We all know how well he batted. He got a hundred in the first Test match. 269 in the first innings of this Test match and 160-odd in the second innings. As a batsman, it is very easy to get complacent on a flat wicket. But what I liked about Shubman was his attitude, his determination and his focus throughout the innings, in both the innings."

Ad

"It is not easy when you lose a first Test match coming into a second Test match. The series is on the line getting a double hundred and set the tone for the team was amazing. Because of his 269 in the first innings, we got a bigger total on the board and his batting in the second innings was amazing, icing on the cake so really well done Shubman."

Ad

Rahane also said that India should consider picking Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI, as per their game-plan:

"Well depending on the wicket if you are looking to go with four seamers and one spinner I still feel Shardul Thakur is the guy. Team should back him. The wicket looks dry, the weather is hot and if you are looking to go with two spinners and three seamers Kuldeep Yadav is your guy who can get you those wickets because the batting unit looks really good at the moment."

"You will need those players who can get you those wickets. You don't want to depend every time on Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj or any other fast bowlers. So depending on conditions, four seamers and Shardul Thakur should be your fourth seamer. Two spinners you want to go with, should give an opportunity to Kuldeep Yadav," the 37-year-old said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news