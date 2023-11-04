"The problem is that we've been c**p" - Ben Stokes sums up England's disastrous World Cup campaign 

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has reflected on the team's performances in the ongoing 2023 World Cup, where they have hardly showcased any signs of being the defending champions. Jos Buttler and company are languishing at the bottom of the table with only one win to their name so far.

England's campaign never really took off after a disappointing opening-day defeat to New Zealand in Ahmedabad. They now return to the same venue to face arch-rivals Australia who, to make matters worse, are flying high on the back of a four-match winning run.

The defending champions have had issues with their approach, injuries, and form, seriously denting their chances of retaining the trophy and potentially even partaking in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ahead of the team's encounter against Australia, Ben Stokes said in the pre-match press conference:

"We've had a disastrous World Cup and there's no point sugar-coating that because it's the truth. But we know these last three games, for us, we've got a lot to play for."

He continued:

"The problem is that we've been c**p. Every opportunity that we've had in front of us where we feel like we can take control of the game, the opposition's managed to get it back towards them. We've been nowhere near good enough to be able to compete in a World Cup, which has been incredibly disappointing because we know we're so, so much better than what we've shown out here."

Ben Stokes reversed his ODI retirement to be part of the England squad at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He missed the opening contest due to a hip niggle and has not made much of an impact across the four matches that he has played so far. The all-rounder has scored 48 runs in the tournament, including a duck in England's recent loss to India in Lucknow.

England will lock horns with Australia in a day-night encounter on Saturday, November 4.

Ben Stokes set to have knee surgery after the 2023 World Cup

Stokes' inability to bowl has hampered England's balance in a huge way. With England set to tour India for five Tests in early 2024, which will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Ben Stokes has confirmed that he will be having surgery on his knee after the 2023 World Cup.

The all-rounder was injured for the majority of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) winning campaign in 2023, and only bowled a solitary over across the entire season. He bowled in the first two Tests of the 2023 Ashes at Edgbaston and Lord's respectively, but did not bowl in the remainder of the series.