"The question is no longer there" - Aakash Chopra on chances of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav playing

Aakash Chopra doesn't see either Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav featuring in India's playing XI for the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Shubman Gill was preferred ahead of Kishan as Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the first ODI between the two sides. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were chosen ahead of Suryakumar for the two available middle-order positions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that neither Kishan nor Suryakumar can get a place in the XI, saying:

"Is there any scope for a change in the Indian team? The question is no longer there. There was a question about whether Ishan Kishan can be played or if there can be a place for Suryakumar Yadav. Now, both cannot get a place, it's very clear."

Chopra highlighted that India have a settled batting lineup, elaborating:

"Shubman Gill scored runs in the first match. Unfortunate - he should have actually scored a century and might do it in this match. Rohit Sharma is in good form and in any case he is the captain, Virat Kohli will come to bat at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, KL Rahul at No. 5 and after that Hardik Pandya, who is the vice-captain."

Gill scored a 60-ball 70 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Although Shreyas and Rahul did not play substantial knocks, they batted aggressively and maintained the momentum in the middle overs.

"I don't find a place for him" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar gave a decent account of himself in the ODI series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Chopra feels Axar Patel's presence rules out Washington Sundar's chances of figuring in the XI, saying:

"So this team is going to remain as it is. I don't think there is a scope for any change in batting. After that, you will see Axar Patel, which means you will still not see Washington Sundar. I don't find a place for him."

The former Indian opener believes Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik will also hold on to their places in the playing XI, observing:

After that, the same three fast bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Umran Malik. Umran Malik - how well he is bowling, he has changed the perspective of how the game will be played.

Chopra concluded by highlighting Umran's importance to India in the middle overs, explaining:

"You won't able to keep Kulcha (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) together in these conditions as you expect dew and need to play three fast bowlers. So Umran Malik is the proper wicket-taker in the middle overs. He bowls fast and straight and hits the stumps. Umran Malik is an absolute beast. So I don't expect any change there."

Umran picked up three crucial wickets in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. The express pacer has accounted for 10 dismissals in six ODIs and has never been wicketless in the five innings he has bowled.

