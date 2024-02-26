"The RCB fraud"- Top 10 funny memes as fans brutally roast Rajat Patidar after yet another failure in 4th Test vs England in Ranchi

Team India middle-order batter Rajat Patidar continued his dismal run in Test cricket with yet another failure on Monday (February 26). In the final innings of the 4th Test against England, he got out for a six-ball duck when India desperately needed a handy contribution from the middle-order in a tricky chase.

In the pursuit of 192 to win the game, the hosts got off to a good start as Rohit Sharma (55) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) put on 84 runs for the first wicket. However, both openers departed in quick succession after that, leaving the middle-order with the task of finishing the job.

Rajat Patidar walked in at number 4 and looked low on confidence from the onset. Shoaib Bashir induced a bat-pad catch and dismissed him for a duck in the 27th over to bring England back into the contest. Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan also followed Patidar to the pavilion soon after, leaving India reeling at 120/5. Dhruv Jurel (39*) and Shubman Gill (52*) did the rescue job well and finished the match before Tea break.

Fans were elated after India's win but were a bit disappointed with the continuous failures of Rajat Patidar, who made his Test debut in the second Test of this series. The RCB batter could not utilize chances as his scores in the three Tests read: 32, 9, 5, 0, 17, 0. Fans trolled him for the same by sharing memes on social media platforms. One fan wrote:

"The RCB fraud," referencing the contrast in his performances for his IPL side.

Here are some of the best ones:

"I would say he is going through a bad time"- RP Singh on Team India batter Rajat Patidar

Former Indian left-arm pacer RP Singh recently analyzed Rajat Patidar's struggles in the ongoing series against England during a discussion on Colors Cineplex. He opined that Patidar should have adopted a fearless approach rather than going into a shell in the 4th Test, considering the tricky nature of the pitch. RP Singh said:

"He could have batted a little more attackingly today. He should have adopted a fearless approach. He plays the short formats well in any case and came here after scoring runs in the longer format. So he needed to change the approach slightly. There is no technical issue as such. I would say he is going through a bad time."

Singh continued:

"If he had played some brave shots, things could have changed. If you play in your shell and think that you will spend time and score runs, it wasn't possible on this wicket. So attack would have been a good option for Rajat Patidar. He could have taken some risks."

Do you think Rajat Patidar should get another chance in the 5th Test? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section below.

