“The reason for this is the fear of losing” – Wasim Akram criticizes Pakistan pitches for Test cricket

Former cricketer Wasim Akram has criticized the condition of pitches in Pakistan as the hosts failed to win a single Test against England and New Zealand at home.

The veteran said that fear of failure is the only reason behind preparing flat tracks. He wants the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to instruct the pitch curators to prepare turning wickets.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Akram said:

“The reason for this is the fear of losing. We have to lose and win, but we should not be afraid. I do not say that have a green-top pitch, but must have a little bounce, batting for two days, should turn on the third and fourth day.”

Last month, the Rawalpindi pitch, where England scored 500 on Day 1 of the first Test, was rated below average by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The venue received a second demerit point. The track was previously used for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan when they received their first demerit point.

“Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr. should play first-class cricket” – Wasim Akram

Akram wants speedster Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr to play first-class cricket after the trio failed to deliver in the Test series against England and New Zealand. He feels that their lack of four-day game experience was the reason behind Pakistan’s dismal performance in recent Tests.

He said:

“If you get more money for playing only four overs, this will be an easy decision. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr. should play first-class cricket. Apart from PSL, they must play 1-2 leagues in a year but also in long format matches. The reason for the decline in the performance graph of fast bowlers is T20 cricket.”

Akram added that ace pacer Shaheen Afridi should focus only on his bowling heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He said:

“Shaheen Afridi has leadership skills, but there is no need to hurry. He made Lahore Qalandars PSL champions, but now he is in the national team.”

The left-arm pacer sustained a knee injury in the 2022 T20 World Cup final which ruled him out of the subsequent England and New Zealand series.

