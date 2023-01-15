'The right of making that appeal or decision lies with the bowler' - R Ashwin backs Mohammed Shami's run-out attempt against Dasun Shanaka

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to the run-out at the non-striker's end during the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Run-machine Virat Kohli (113) notched a 45th ODI century, while openers Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) forged an alliance of 143 runs.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (108*) scored a blistering century to avoid the visitors getting bowled out even though they were far off target.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami attempted a Mankad to dismiss Shanaka in the fourth delivery of the final over.

Just when the on-field umpire was about to signal the decision to the third umpire, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a quick word with the bowler before he withdrew the appeal.

Expressing his opinion on the entire incident of the run-out attempt by Shami, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

"See, even if one fielder appeals, it is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out. So, I find it very surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the entire dismissal is regarding what bowler does, right?"

"The right of making that dismissal or making that appeal or making that decision lies with the bowler, right?"

He added:

"In so many games, a batter has nicked and walked without waiting for the umpire's decision. At that time, the batting team captain won't come and ask, "With whose permission did you walk like that? Did you forget the team's cause? Go back and continue playing. These different treatments for bowlers and batters have been taking place for so many years now."

"The game situation is immaterial" - R Ashwin

Ashwin drew heavy criticism for running out England batter Jos Buttler during the 2019 IPL game between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Time and again, the mode of dismissal is chastised despite officially seeking presence under the laws of the ICC.

According to MCC Law 41.16.1:

"If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.

"In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler’s hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.”

While maintaining his stance on the contentious run-out dismissal, Ashwin said:

"I am going to keep repeating only thing. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal," said Ashwin.

He further explained with the example:

"And in fact, if you ask for an LBW appeal, or caught behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure with the appeal. They will give him out if the bowler appeals and that is the end of it."

Recently, Australian spinner Adam Zampa tried to run-out Tom Rogers in the Melbourne Derby for the Big Bash League 2022-23.

However, the Stars skipper wasn't awarded the wicket, with the third umpire ruling out that Zampa had already completed his action before effecting the dismissal.

