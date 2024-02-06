"The second seamer's position is also looking slightly dicey" - Owais Shah on India's concerns heading into 3rd Test vs England

Owais Shah reckons the second seamer's spot is one of India's concerns heading into the third Test against England.

India completed a convincing 106-run win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Monday (February 5) to draw level in the five-match series. However, their two specialist seamers had contrasting returns. While Jasprit Bumrah picked up a nine-wicket match haul, Mukesh Kumar managed just one scalp across England's two innings and proved quite expensive as well.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Owais Shah was asked about India's concerns heading into the third Test. He responded:

"The Indian middle order hasn't fired properly. A lot of batters got starts but they weren't able to take advantage of the opportunity. Everyone knows Virat Kohli has to return to the team. KL Rahul, if he is fit, also deserves to be back."

"The head selector, captain and coach will have to address who misses out and who comes in the team. The second seamer's position is also looking slightly dicey. It remains to be seen whether they will keep Mukesh or not. Eight or nine days are there before the next Test but that also needs to be addressed," the former England batter added.

Certain reports suggest Bumrah could be rested for the third Test in Rajkot. While Mohammed Siraj is expected to return to the XI, the Gujarat seamer's potential absence could considerably weaken the Indian attack, especially considering Mohammed Shami's likely unavailability.

"He shouldn't be under pressure" - Owais Shah on Rohit Sharma's lean run heading into 3rd Test

Rohit Sharma was castled by James Anderson in India's second innings. [P/C: Getty]

Owais Shah was further asked whether Rohit Sharma would be under pressure heading into the third Test considering his lean run in the first two games. He replied in the negative, reasoning:

"It probably seems like that but he shouldn't be under pressure. He has played a lot of cricket. He knows that runs are and aren't scored at times in a career. Everyone knows Rohit Sharma is a class player. He has good numbers in Tests, ODIs and T20Is."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was optimistic about the Indian skipper making a substantial contribution once he gets his eye in.

"So he just has to play his own game and he will play like that only. I feel here Jimmy Anderson bowled an excellent ball and it was very difficult to play that. That happens, but I feel the day he gets set, he will probably play a long knock," Owais Shah said.

Rohit has aggregated 90 runs at an average of 22.50 in four innings in the first two Tests. He was caught at leg slip off Shoaib Bashir's bowling in the first innings of the second Test and was bowled by a peach of a delivery from James Anderson in the second essay.

