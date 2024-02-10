"The shot he played against Shoaib Bashir was slightly lazy" - Aakash Chopra on whether Rohit Sharma should focus more on his batting

Aakash Chopra doesn't reckon Rohit Sharma is focussing less on his batting in the ongoing Test series between India and England. However, he has acknowledged that the Indian skipper has had a few soft dismissals in the first two Tests.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1, with England winning the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs and India bouncing back to register a 106-run win in Visakhapatnam. Rohit has endured a lean run in his four innings thus far, aggregating 90 runs at an underwhelming average of 22.50.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Rohit needs to focus more on his batting. He responded:

"I won't say he is not concentrating on his batting because it's not his first series as a captain. He has captained earlier as well and has done well also as a captain.

"However, let's be honest the way he has gotten out, some shots were avoidable, like in the first match, the shot he played against Jack Leach after jumping down the track was ordinary. After that, in the first innings in Vizag, the shot he played against Shoaib Bashir was slightly lazy," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Rohit was dismissed by a peach of a delivery from James Anderson in the second innings in Visakhapatnam and was trapped in front of the wickets in the second essay in Hyderabad.

"You knew there was a fielder present there. Jimmy Anderson bowled a good ball in the second innings. In the second innings in Hyderabad as well, the ball pitched and came in, and hit his pads," he said.

Rohit hasn't scored a fifty in the series thus far. The 39-run knock in India's unsuccessful chase in Hyderabad has been his best effort.

"It's absolutely necessary for Rohit Sharma to come in form if India have to win this series" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma has an excellent overall Test record at home. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma needs to be among the runs for India to win the series against England. He stated (1:45):

"However, the truth is that it's absolutely necessary for Rohit Sharma to come in form if India have to win this series. It is not optional, he has to come in form."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that England's bowling would be exposed if Rohit bats an entire day.

"The opposition bowling is looking slightly weak to you but they are punching above their weight. However, if Rohit Sharma bats one full day, he will make it evident how ordinary the England bowling standard, especially the spin bowling, is. He is that good," Chopra said.

Rohit has aggregated 3827 runs at an impressive average of 44.50 in 56 Tests. He has a much better record on home soil, amassing 2092 runs at an average of 61.52 in 26 games.

