"THE STREAK LIVES ON" - Twitter reacts as Australia Women beat India Women in last-ball thriller

Australia Women's winning streak lives on as they pulled off an unbelievable run chase to beat India Women in the second ODI between the two sides. The hosts looked to be down and out in their chase of 275 after losing star batters Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.
However, an inspired Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 125 to lead them to an incredible last-bowl win. The game wasn't without controversy, as Nicola Carey had been dismissed off the final delivery by Jhulan Goswami. The dismissal, though, was reversed after it was adjudged that Goswami had bowled a waist-high no-ball.
The game-changing moment led to debates on Twitter, with some believing that it wasn't a no-ball. Others felt that it was a no-ball and Australia Women were deserved winners after India Women failed to capitalise on the many chances they had to win the game.
Some took to Twitter to slam the umpires but many were quick to accept the defeat suffered by India Women and congratulated them for coming so close to ending the home side's incredible winning streak.
Australia Women have now won each of their last 26 ODIs. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after Australia Women's thrilling win over India Women in the second ODI.
It was pretty stressful watching: Meg Lanning after Australia Women's win over India Women
Australia captain Meg Lanning spoke about how stressful it was to watch the stunning run-chase unfold from the dressing room.
"It was pretty stressful watching. We lost those early wickets which wasn't ideal but there was some early movement and thought India bowled extremely well. The way the game finished was quite incredible. Both sides had their moments then that last over had it all."
India Women nearly pulled off the win and they can take plenty of positives from this result heading into the rest of the series.