"THE STREAK LIVES ON" - Twitter reacts as Australia Women beat India Women in last-ball thriller

Australia Women's winning streak lives on as they pulled off an unbelievable run chase to beat India Women in the second ODI between the two sides. The hosts looked to be down and out in their chase of 275 after losing star batters Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry.

However, an inspired Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 125 to lead them to an incredible last-bowl win. The game wasn't without controversy, as Nicola Carey had been dismissed off the final delivery by Jhulan Goswami. The dismissal, though, was reversed after it was adjudged that Goswami had bowled a waist-high no-ball.

The game-changing moment led to debates on Twitter, with some believing that it wasn't a no-ball. Others felt that it was a no-ball and Australia Women were deserved winners after India Women failed to capitalise on the many chances they had to win the game.

Some took to Twitter to slam the umpires but many were quick to accept the defeat suffered by India Women and congratulated them for coming so close to ending the home side's incredible winning streak.

Australia Women have now won each of their last 26 ODIs. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after Australia Women's thrilling win over India Women in the second ODI.

Megan Schutt @megan_schutt

Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. 🇦🇺 WOW. Just WOW 😵😵‍💫😰🤯😳 what a freaking game!!! Sheesh.Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. 🇦🇺 #AUSvIND WOW. Just WOW 😵😵‍💫😰🤯😳 what a freaking game!!! Sheesh.

Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. 🇦🇺 #AUSvIND

Lachlan McKirdy @LMcKirdy7



#AUSvIND Tried to do some quick trend lines using the last three frames of the ball. Think it helps emphasise the point that it was a no-ball but regardless, a tough way for India to lose. Tried to do some quick trend lines using the last three frames of the ball. Think it helps emphasise the point that it was a no-ball but regardless, a tough way for India to lose.



#AUSvIND https://t.co/btQqUYZBbY

Shailesh Shrivastava @ShriShailesh



But what a performance by the girls.



The Aussi juggernaut is challenged, and it's gonna end pretty soon.



#AUSvIND So there is a review for a no ball but there is no review for an LBW which was a clear plumb?But what a performance by the girls.The Aussi juggernaut is challenged, and it's gonna end pretty soon. So there is a review for a no ball but there is no review for an LBW which was a clear plumb?



But what a performance by the girls.



The Aussi juggernaut is challenged, and it's gonna end pretty soon.



#AUSvIND

Geoff Lemon Sport @GeoffLemonSport

#AusvInd Subjectivity is interesting. I don't think that was a no-ball. It was met well in front of the batter, back leg bent, and would have dipped to waist height by the time it reached the crease. But these are the margins. Subjectivity is interesting. I don't think that was a no-ball. It was met well in front of the batter, back leg bent, and would have dipped to waist height by the time it reached the crease. But these are the margins.

#AusvInd

Melinda Farrell @melindafarrell Beth Mooney could steal the crown jewels. That was the freaking heist to end all heists. #AUSvIND Beth Mooney could steal the crown jewels. That was the freaking heist to end all heists. #AUSvIND

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shame Jay Shah couldn't call on time before the third umpire made the decision. #AUSvIND Shame Jay Shah couldn't call on time before the third umpire made the decision. #AUSvIND

Pooja Midge's Fan @Alyssa_Healy77



#AUSvIND Clearly the batter is bending and ball was way too outside the crease, the didnt reach the crease too, poor umpiring, shame on umpires!! Clearly the batter is bending and ball was way too outside the crease, the didnt reach the crease too, poor umpiring, shame on umpires!!



#AUSvIND https://t.co/uYHgP8oOws

Sukhinder Anand @AnandSukhinder



It was an embarassing CHOKE. No excuses please!



India lost in my books rather than Aussies winning this. They gave us a gazillion chances but we weren't interested enough



#INDvsAUS #INDWvAUSW My issue is everyone will start sugar coating today's loss & not say for what it wasIt was an embarassing CHOKE. No excuses please!India lost in my books rather than Aussies winning this. They gave us a gazillion chances but we weren't interested enough My issue is everyone will start sugar coating today's loss & not say for what it was



It was an embarassing CHOKE. No excuses please!



India lost in my books rather than Aussies winning this. They gave us a gazillion chances but we weren't interested enough



#INDvsAUS #INDWvAUSW

It was pretty stressful watching: Meg Lanning after Australia Women's win over India Women

Australia captain Meg Lanning spoke about how stressful it was to watch the stunning run-chase unfold from the dressing room.

Also Read

"It was pretty stressful watching. We lost those early wickets which wasn't ideal but there was some early movement and thought India bowled extremely well. The way the game finished was quite incredible. Both sides had their moments then that last over had it all."

India Women nearly pulled off the win and they can take plenty of positives from this result heading into the rest of the series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar