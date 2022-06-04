“The Superman” - Twitterati wish Ben Stokes as England Test captain celebrates 31st birthday today

England’s new Test captain Ben Stokes is celebrating his 31st birthday today, 4 June. The all-rounder, who is considered one of the greatest match-winners of the modern era, is currently leading the English team in the Lord’s Test against New Zealand. He was named England’s new Test leader in the wake of the team’s Ashes disaster.
Stokes was clubbed for four sixes by West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 T20 World Cup final. However, he picked up the pieces and has gone on to make a name for himself as a stellar all-round performer across formats.
He was the Player of the Tournament as England lifted the 50-over World Cup for the first time in 2019. Stokes scored 465 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66.43. He also chipped in with seven wickets with his medium pace. The all-rounder then scored a famous 135* in the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley as England pulled off a miraculous one-wicket win.
Here’s how Twitterati wished the prolific England all-rounder on the occasion of his 31st birthday:
Captain Ben Stokes under pressure in Lord’s Test
Having taken over the Test leadership from Joe Root, Stokes finds himself in a challenging situation after the first two days of the Lord’s Test against New Zealand. The 'new era' began brightly for England as the hosts cleaned up the Kiwis for 132 on Day 1 of the first Test. However, England’s frailties came to the fore again as they themselves rolled over for 141.
By the end of Day 2, New Zealand had gained ascendancy. Daryl Mitchell (97*) and Tom Blundell’s (90*) unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 180 gave them a lead of 227.
Stokes was dismissed for just one in England’s first innings. He got the wicket of Trent Boult in New Zealand’s first innings and has been wicketless in eight overs in the second innings so far.
