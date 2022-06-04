“The Superman” - Twitterati wish Ben Stokes as England Test captain celebrates 31st birthday today

England’s new Test captain Ben Stokes is celebrating his 31st birthday today, 4 June. The all-rounder, who is considered one of the greatest match-winners of the modern era, is currently leading the English team in the Lord’s Test against New Zealand. He was named England’s new Test leader in the wake of the team’s Ashes disaster.

Stokes was clubbed for four sixes by West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 T20 World Cup final. However, he picked up the pieces and has gone on to make a name for himself as a stellar all-round performer across formats.

He was the Player of the Tournament as England lifted the 50-over World Cup for the first time in 2019. Stokes scored 465 runs in 11 matches at an average of 66.43. He also chipped in with seven wickets with his medium pace. The all-rounder then scored a famous 135* in the 2019 Ashes Test at Headingley as England pulled off a miraculous one-wicket win.

Here’s how Twitterati wished the prolific England all-rounder on the occasion of his 31st birthday:

CricBeat @Cric_beat Current players with Most 6s in Test



90 - Stokes

75 - Southee

74 - Mathews

64 - Rohit

61 - Warner

55 - Jadeja



Sherlock 💢 @Valar_Dohaeeris



From giving 4 consecutive sixes in T20 WC final to giving match winning performance in WC finals Happy Birthday Captain BEN STOKESFrom giving 4 consecutive sixes in T20 WC final to giving match winning performance in WC finals Happy Birthday Captain BEN STOKES ❤️From giving 4 consecutive sixes in T20 WC final to giving match winning performance in WC finals 🔥 https://t.co/2b1pS55Ng8

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Happy birthday to one of the finest and England's Test captain, Ben Stokes has been one prolific all rounder in world cricket over the years. Over 5000 runs and 175 wickets in Test cricket, hero for England in the 2019 World Cup Final and the Headingley Ashes Test.Happy birthday to one of the finest and England's Test captain, @benstokes38 Ben Stokes has been one prolific all rounder in world cricket over the years. Over 5000 runs and 175 wickets in Test cricket, hero for England in the 2019 World Cup Final and the Headingley Ashes Test.Happy birthday to one of the finest and England's Test captain, @benstokes38. https://t.co/63NtAB3R4B

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Happy birthday to one of the finest players of the modern Era - @benstokes38 . Test captain of England, Hero of Headingley 2019, Man of the match in 2019 WC final, 5000+ runs & 150+ wickets in Test cricket, ICC Cricketer of the year award - the fighter, who brings best every time. Happy birthday to one of the finest players of the modern Era - @benstokes38. Test captain of England, Hero of Headingley 2019, Man of the match in 2019 WC final, 5000+ runs & 150+ wickets in Test cricket, ICC Cricketer of the year award - the fighter, who brings best every time. https://t.co/PQxMTatd4A

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ben Stokes - one of the best all-rounder in this generation. He is the superman for England. His records whether in red ball or white ball absolute amazing. He played one of best best innings of this Era 135* in Aahes & 84* & MOM vs NZ in ODI WC final. Happy birthday, Ben Stokes. Ben Stokes - one of the best all-rounder in this generation. He is the superman for England. His records whether in red ball or white ball absolute amazing. He played one of best best innings of this Era 135* in Aahes & 84* & MOM vs NZ in ODI WC final. Happy birthday, Ben Stokes. https://t.co/gOwuCUMHlf

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



- Most 6s in Test among Current players (90)



- Highest Score at No.6 in Test (258)



- Fastest to reach 7500 runs + 250 wickets (196 matches)



- Only player to Score multiple 100s while Chasing in IPL



Happy birthday - Fastest to Score 250s in Test Cricket (196b)- Most 6s in Test among Current players (90)- Highest Score at No.6 in Test (258)- Fastest to reach 7500 runs + 250 wickets (196 matches)- Only player to Score multiple 100s while Chasing in IPLHappy birthday @benstokes38 - Fastest to Score 250s in Test Cricket (196b)- Most 6s in Test among Current players (90)- Highest Score at No.6 in Test (258)- Fastest to reach 7500 runs + 250 wickets (196 matches)- Only player to Score multiple 100s while Chasing in IPLHappy birthday @benstokes38 💙 https://t.co/MXuSiIJLD0

Sivy Kanefied 🇳🇿 @Sivy_KW578



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sir Ian Botham

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Stokes



End of List.



- Test POTS in SA 2016 & 2020

- 2019 Ashes POTS (ENG)

- 2019 WC: 465 runs @ 66.43 & POTM in Final



Happy birthday to one of the best modern day cricketers List of English Allrounders with 5000 Test runs & 150 wkts🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sir Ian Botham🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben StokesEnd of List.- Test POTS in SA 2016 & 2020- 2019 Ashes POTS (ENG)- 2019 WC: 465 runs @ 66.43 & POTM in FinalHappy birthday to one of the best modern day cricketers @benstokes38 List of English Allrounders with 5000 Test runs & 150 wkts🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sir Ian Botham🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben StokesEnd of List.- Test POTS in SA 2016 & 2020- 2019 Ashes POTS (ENG)- 2019 WC: 465 runs @ 66.43 & POTM in FinalHappy birthday to one of the best modern day cricketers @benstokes38 🐐 https://t.co/zelPyso0qV

𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙠 @EndgamePiercer_ 🥳 @benstokes38

The person whom I admire the most , I learnt how to take challenges despite of many obstacles

I do get inspired daily from him , that how hard-work and dedication can change a person completely ! A very Happy 31st Birthday IdoloThe person whom I admire the most , I learnt how to take challenges despite of many obstaclesI do get inspired daily from him , that how hard-work and dedication can change a person completely ! A very Happy 31st Birthday Idolo 🎉🥳 @benstokes38The person whom I admire the most , I learnt how to take challenges despite of many obstaclesI do get inspired daily from him , that how hard-work and dedication can change a person completely ! https://t.co/FMlUuJR45v

Captain Ben Stokes under pressure in Lord’s Test

Having taken over the Test leadership from Joe Root, Stokes finds himself in a challenging situation after the first two days of the Lord’s Test against New Zealand. The 'new era' began brightly for England as the hosts cleaned up the Kiwis for 132 on Day 1 of the first Test. However, England’s frailties came to the fore again as they themselves rolled over for 141.

By the end of Day 2, New Zealand had gained ascendancy. Daryl Mitchell (97*) and Tom Blundell’s (90*) unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 180 gave them a lead of 227.

Stokes was dismissed for just one in England’s first innings. He got the wicket of Trent Boult in New Zealand’s first innings and has been wicketless in eight overs in the second innings so far.

