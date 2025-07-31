"The team management might have looked at it" - R Ashwin's huge take on Jasprit Bumrah's availability ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

R Ashwin believes that Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah prioritizing his body would be the right decision. The speedster's availability for the upcoming fifth and final Test Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England is a major talking point.

Bumrah was expected to feature in just three Tests of the five-match series as part of his workload management. He played in the first, third and fourth Tests, while he was rested for the second contest.

With the fifth fixture being a must-win for India to level the series 2-2, it remains to be seen if the 31-year-old will be included in the playing XI or not. Ashwin suggested the Indian think tank would have considered persuading the seamer, but reckoned resting him seems to be the right call.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', the legendary spinner said (from 2:30):

"I am pleasantly surprised because if this were the Indian team of the past, they would have persuaded Bumrah to play the final Test. Even now, the team management might have looked at it, but from Bumrah's perspective, this is a sound decision. He had already decided that he was going to play only three Tests, and he stuck to that."

Pointing out that resting Bumrah for the fifth Test would benefit the Indian team in the long run, Ashwin added (at 3:00):

"His back issue is not a normal one. It has kept him out of the game for almost two years. He is a valuable asset to the Indian team. So, the decision is the right one, and I am pleasantly surprised. I am very happy that Bumrah is prioritizing his body because in the long run, he will be very useful."

Bumrah has picked up 14 wickets across five innings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He is India's joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Mohammed Siraj, who has bagged 14 scalps in seven innings.

Bumrah's dip in pace during the fourth Test concerned many fans. It was later revealed that the bowler had rolled his ankle while going down the dressing room stairs.

England lead the five-match series 2-1. The final Test is set to be played at The Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4.

"He is not going to be your strike bowler" - R Ashwin on Kuldeep Yadav's role for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

R Ashwin opined that Kuldeep Yadav won't be India's strike bowler if he plays at The Oval. He emphasized that the left-arm spinner would play a supporting role, similar to what a fourth seamer would do.

However, he stated that Kuldeep would be handy in England's second innings. Ashwin said in the same video (at 10:11):

"There is no need to add pressure on Kuldeep's shoulder. People should understand that Kuldeep is going to play the role of the fourth seamer. He is not going to be your strike bowler. In these conditions, the fast bowlers will be your strike bowlers.

"We have to remember that Kuldeep plays the role of the fourth seamer, where he can bowl 15-20 overs in the first innings at an economy of around 3.5-4 and pick one or two wickets, or mop up the tail. He can come in as an enforcer as well if there is a partnership. But in the second innings, if you have runs on the board, Kuldeep will be a different beast."

It is worth mentioning that Kuldeep has yet to play a single Test in the series. He has played just a single Test on English soil so far in his career, remaining wicketless in nine overs at Lord's, London, in 2018.

