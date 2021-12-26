"The only thing they’ve done right is turn up on time" - Michael Vaughan sums up England's Ashes struggles

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed his disappointment as the visitors left out Stuart Broad for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Vaughan said that England have hardly got anything right in the series so far apart from 'turning up' for every game.

Broad, who played in the pink ball Test in Adelaide, was part of four changes made by England for the MCG game. The 35-year old supposedly made way for Jack Leach after taking only two wickets in the day-night Test. However, Vaughan thinks Broad should have played on a green top in Melbourne.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Vaughan observed that England are repeatedly omitting Broad on seaming wickets. Reflecting on Broad's spectacular Test record and his duel against David Warner, the 47-year old said:

"I look at someone like Stuart Broad; in Brisbane he wasn’t selected on that green top there, he’s not selected here. How England have not seen Stuart Broad, with all his experience, such a wonderful Test career, is not going to be bowling a ball on a green top in Brisbane and now not here in Melbourne, that’s staggering really."

"How Stuart Broad is not going to be bowling around the wicket to David Warner on a green top, I just can’t fathom that with the quality that he brings. So far the only thing they’ve done right on the trip is turn up on time."

The Boxing Day Test has seen England field another fresh pace bowling combination, featuring Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Mark Wood. Unlike in Adelaide, the tourists have included left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

"They’re under pressure; the whole set-up is under pressure" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan underlined that England's selection calls have been consistently unconvincing, starting with the India series this year. The 47-year old also blamed the bowlers for bowling too short in the first innings of the pink ball Test, saying:

"They’re under pressure, the whole set-up is under pressure. He is a great guy; Joe Root is a fantastic human being, but he’s made mistakes over the last year. In the summer he made big mistakes in India, getting it wrong in Brisbane with his selection, again in Adelaide with his selection and his tactics."

"Having a bit if a dip at his bowlers after the game was a message – I thought that message possibly could’ve come three years ago. They bowled quite short, in particular with the new ball."

England's batting woes continued in the third Test, as the visitors got bundled out for 185.

Root once again failed to convert his half-century to three figures after Australia inserted England in.

