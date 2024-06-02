"The more you try to put Hardik Pandya down, the more he emerges and shines" - Navjot Sidhu on the takeaways from India's batting vs Bangladesh

Navjot Singh Sidhu has noted that Hardik Pandya has put all doubts about him heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup to rest. The Indian vice-captain scored an unbeaten 40 off 23 deliveries in the Men in Blue's only warm-up game against Bangladesh.

Hardik's knock helped India post 182/5 after Rohit Sharma opted to bat first in New York on Saturday, June 1. Last edition's semi-finalists then restricted the Bangla Tigers to 122//9 to register a comprehensive 60-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sidhu was about the takeaways from India's batting. As for Hardik, he said:

"There were many question marks over Hardik Pandya and they have been erased. The more you try to put Hardik Pandya down, the more he emerges and shines, just like a diamond shines after being continuously rubbed. Hardik Pandya is a great takeaway."

The former India opener noted that the decision not to play Yashasvi Jaiswal has virtually made it clear that Virat Kohli will open with Rohit Sharma.

"If you were going to play Yashasvi in the next match, you would have definitely given him practice. You would have given him a hit in the middle. So you are making it clear that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will open, which is a good sign in a way because it gives you the option to play five bowlers, with Hardik as the sixth," Sidhu elaborated.

Sidhu opined that India should play three spinners and two seamers, apart from Hardik, against Ireland as they won't be too comfortable against spin. He added that Axar Patel can play ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal if the Indian think tank wants batting depth.

"You were in the catch-22 situation of who to choose between the two, and that has been cleared" - Navjot Sidhu on Rishabh Pant outperforming Sanju Samson

Rishabh Pant scored 53 runs off 32 balls. [P/C: BCCI/X]

Navjot Singh Sidhu opined that Rishabh Pant has sealed his place as India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter ahead of Sanju Samson.

"You made Sanju Samson open and batted Rishabh Pant at No. 3. So you were in the catch-22 situation of who to choose between the two, and that has been cleared. He (Pant) was like greased lightning. The sort of inning Pant played, totally in control," he observed.

"He did whatever he wanted to and also played a no-look shot. It reminded me of Rohan Kanhai. Then he hit a one-handed six. It was his day and the attitude he showed," the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Pant struck four fours and as many sixes and retired out after reaching his half-century. Samson managed a solitary run off six deliveries and was trapped lbw by Shoriful Islam.

