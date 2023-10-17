"The turning point was Pat Cummins" - Shane Watson lauds Australian skipper's performance in World Cup 2023 win vs Sri Lanka

Shane Watson has picked Pat Cummins' performances with the ball and on the field as the turning point for Australia in their World Cup 2023 win against Sri Lanka.

Cummins registered figures of 2/32 in seven overs and inflicted a run-out as the Aussies bundled out the Lankan Lions for 209 after they opted to set a target at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. The five-time champions then registered a five-wicket win with almost 15 overs to spare to open their account in the tournament.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Watson was asked to pick the turning point for Australia in Monday's game, to which he responded:

"To me, the turning point was Pat Cummins. His first over that he bowled was just very different from what we have seen in this World Cup so far. He had more energy behind the ball. You could see this game really meant something to him."

The former Australia all-rounder added that the right-arm seamer gave his all on the field, which uplifted the team's performance. He stated:

"He really put it all on the line, and he lifted the whole team in the field but also with the ball. So for me, Pat Cummins with his first over that he bowled, that was the turning point as things were different and he really led from the front today which was what he needed to do."

Cummins broke the 125-run opening-wicket partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera by having the former brilliantly caught by David Warner at deep square leg with a short ball. He then castled Perera with an incoming delivery from around the wicket to trigger a Sri Lankan batting collapse.

"The run-out was special but the energy that he created with the ball was fantastic" - Aaron Finch on Pat Cummins

Dunith Wellalage was run out by a Pat Cummins direct throw. [P/C: AP]

Aaron Finch was also asked whether Pat Cummins' performance was the biggest positive for Australia from the game, to which he replied:

"Really good captain's performance I think. The run-out was special but the energy that he created with the ball was fantastic. Not much was happening off the surface. He is someone who likes to take it upon himself to get the job done and he certainly did that today."

Cummins was criticized for his below-par bowling and uninspiring leadership in Australia's defeats against India and South Africa. There were even questions raised about his place in the side, but he silenced his critics with his game-changing performance on Monday.

