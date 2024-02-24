"The two wickets that Ravindra Jadeja got were actually gifts"- Anil Kumble questions England's game awareness on Day 2 of 4th Test

Former Indian legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble was a bit surprised by the approach from England's lower order during Day 2 of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

The visitors were cruising with the partnership between Ollie Robinson and Joe Root crossing the three-figure mark. However, at 347/7, Robinson tried to play a reverse sweep and gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Shoiab Bashir then walked out to bat and tried an almighty slog off Ravindra Jadeja, only to lob it straight into the hands of Rajat Patidar at short third man. Speaking to Jio Cinema during Lunch on Day 2, here's what Anil Kumble had to say about the dismissals:

"It was almost a giveaway. The two wickets that he (Jadeja) got were actually gifts from both Robinson and Bashir. He (Bashir) just tried a tailender's slog for the first ball he was facing and that doesn't help. Once you give that to Jadeja, he is not going to let the last wicket go."

Jadeja trapped James Anderson in front and helped the hosts wrap up England's innings for 353. Joe Root remained stranded at the other end on 122*, making the shot selections of Robinson and Bashir look even more bizarre.

England left a few runs out there: Nick Knight

Former England opener Nick Knight was also present in the discussion and claimed that he was disappointed to see the shot that Ollie Robinson decided to play despite the visitors being on top.

Knight felt Robinson should have hung around with Root for longer and stated:

"I feel they left a few runs out there. I said it on commentary about being ruthless. The way Robinson and obviously Root were playing, I think they looked comfortable out there. I was a little frustrated with Robinson's dismissal because I felt he wasn't under any pressure."

He added:

"You play a reverse sweep when the ball is spinning and bouncing and you feel you wouldn't survive for long. But he looked so comfortable. Without being greedy, I do feel there were still more (runs) out there. This first innings is going to be absolutely crucial."

England have already picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma and have India 34/1 at lunch.

