“The ultimate Ashes warrior” – Ricky Ponting on Stuart Broad’s retirement

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has lauded Stuart Broad on his retirement amid the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at Kia Oval in London on Day 3 (Saturday, July 29).

Ponting called the speedster an ‘Ashes warrior’ and rated him highly for his longevity. The veteran credited Broad for picking the perfect time to retire with 600 Test wickets and England in the driving seat of the fifth Ashes Test.

Broad is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 602 scalps in 167 games. The 37-year-old has taken the most wickets in the history of Ashes.

Ponting told Sky Sports:

“The ultimate Ashes warrior. I am a believer in judging players on longevity and maintaining such high standards at the absolute highest level. He has played 25 consecutive Ashes Tests at home, which is unbelievable in itself.”

The 48-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“We talk about Ben Stokes being the ultimate warrior but Broad is the ultimate Ashes warrior. All of his best cricket has been played in the Ashes series. People’s names and reputations are forged in what they are able to achieve in the Ashes series and he can be mightily proud of what he has achieved. He will be remembered for how good he was in his last series. It is about the perfect time to go.”

“I’m a bit emotional and surprised” – Alastair Cook on Stuart Broad

Former England captain Alastair Cook also echoed Ponting's similar sentiments but expressed his shock at Broad’s retirement bombshell.

Cook was surprised with the speedster’s call ahead of the upcoming Tests against India, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2023-25).

The 38-year-old told the BBC Test Match Special:

“I’m a bit emotional and surprised but if you look at the schedule for Stuart Broad. You have India away, Sri Lanka and West Indies next summer. No offense to those sides but Broad is about big moments."

He continued:

"So, for him to get through to another big moment is probably another two-and-a-half years. The one player to deliver, alongside Ben Stokes, in the big moments is Stuart Broad. And what a feeling that must be for a player.”

Ben Stokes and Co. will now look to give a winning farewell to Stuart Broad by winning the fifth Ashes Test. The hosts stretched their second innings lead to 377 runs at stumps on Day 3.

