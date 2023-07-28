"The vultures are circling" - Glenn McGrath's warning for David Warner after another failure in 5th Ashes Test

Former Australian bowling great Glenn McGrath believes pressure is mounting on David Warner after the latter's failure on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test at the Oval. McGrath suggested that Warner is unlikely to play another Test unless he posts a big knock in the second innings.

The left-handed opener threw away yet another start on Day 1 at the Oval. After putting together a 49-run stand with Usman Khawaja, he edged a delivery off Chris Woakes to the slips to perish for 24 off 52 balls.

David Warner has made only one 50-plus score in nine innings in this series, scoring just 225 runs.

Speaking to SENQ Breakfast, Glenn McGrath indicated that Warner might not get to play his farewell Test in Sydney against Pakistan next year as he wants to.

"There’s a bit of pressure on Dave Warner. He looked ok (in the first innings at the Oval), but then got out again. To be honest, I think, unfortunately that maybe it's coming towards the end of his career," McGrath said.

"I know he came out the other day and said he wanted to play it to the end of next summer. But I think the pressure is on him, the vultures are circling."

Warner has been under pressure for a while now due to his inability to convert starts. His unbeaten 200 against South Africa last year in the Boxing Day Test remains his only significant innings in recent times.

The veteran opener started well twice in the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester as well before falling for 32 and 28 in either innings.

"The timing is not quite there" - Glenn McGrath on David Warner

Glenn McGrath. (Image Credits: Getty)

Glenn McGrath feels David Warner's words of feeling good at the crease will account for nothing if he can't convert his starts into big scores. He added:

"Unfortunately, he's [Warner has] got a lot of starts this series and then just gets out. I'm not sure what's there, the timing is not quite there.

"He had that big innings back in Australia on Boxing Day where he got the 200, but there hasn't been a sort of real big score before or after that for quite some time. He's probably feeling the pressure, he still talks it up and says he's going fine and this and that, but he's got to put the runs on the board unfortunately."

Despite losing David Warner's wicket, Australia enjoyed a solid opening day at the Oval in their bid to secure a first series win on English soil since 2001. The tourists, who lead the series 2-1, bowled England out for 283 and reached 61/1 at stumps.

Marnus Labuschagne (2 batting) and Usman Khawaja (26 batting) will hope to get them off to a good start on Day 2.