"The wall of England cricket team": Fans react as Joe Root scores unbeaten half-century in tricky chase during 1st ENG vs SL 2024 Test

Joe Root on Saturday (August 24) stood tall in a tricky chase to take England over the line against Sri Lanka in the opening Test of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Day 4. The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 62 runs off 128 balls, an innings laced with just two boundaries.

Root kept on scoring as wickets continued to fall on the other end. The former captain shared small partnerships with Harry Brook and Jamie Smith to take the hosts to victory.

This was his 64th fifty in Test cricket, now he is only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar (68) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (66) for most half-centuries in the format. With his 10th Test fifty in the fourth innings for England, Root has also become joint-second with Geoffrey Boycott. Michael Atherton and Alastair Cook have 11 half-centuries in the fourth innings.

The Yorkshire batter earlier scored 42 off 57 deliveries in his first innings.

Fans on X lauded Joe Root for his consistency by sticking to his natural game and playing an inning of substance in the 'Bazball' era. One user wrote:

"Joe Root, the greatest English batter!"

Another user wrote:

"No Stokes, No Crawley, England chasing, lost few quick wickets & Root stands for England, What a player, What a cricketer. The best from England in batting."

A third user added:

"Joe root the wall of England cricket team."

Here are a few more reactions:

"He's a greedy Yorkshire man": England stand-in captain Ollie Pope lauds Joe Root

England stand-in captain Ollie Pope praised Root for taking his team over the line against Sri Lanka. In the post-match show, he funnily labeled him a greedy Yorkshire player (via Cricbuzz):

"Everyone likes him (Root) when he's walking on the field, he's a greedy Yorkshire man, there was a sense of calmness when he was out there, everyone had full confidence in him."

The hosts will next play against Sri Lanka in the second Test, scheduled to be played at Lord's in London from August 29.

