Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja wasn't pleased with the way Shubman Gill was dismissed during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 5.

Gill tried to pull a delivery wide from outside the off-stump over mid-wicket in the second over of the second innings at the MCA Stadium in Pune. However, he could only spoon it straight into the hands of mid-on to leave his team at 21/2 chasing a mammoth target of 207.

The youngster has scores of just seven and five from the first two T20Is and Jadeja feels he might be left out of the series decider in Rajkot. Gill himself seemed disappointed with the ways in which he has been dismissed in the series so far.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the second T20I, here's what Ajay Jadeja had to say about Shubman Gill:

"If there's someone who has to be left out, it has to be Shubman Gill. The last couple of innings, the way he got out, you don't expect that from him. If you want to play aggressive cricket, then that's probably the replacement you should be looking at."

RK @Mahigoat007

• Orange Cap.

• Lit up the last 2 Domestic seasons.

• IPL Century.

• 7 sixes in Over achievment.



Still Shubman gill with 120 SR plays ahead of him.



So Unfair with RutuRaj Gaikwad



With the kind of competition, you have to grab your opportunities: Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill

Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who was also present on the panel, also weighed in on Shubman Gill's dismissal against Sri Lanka in Pune.

Karthik played with Gill when the duo were at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is well aware of the talent that the latter possesses. The former KKR skipper feels, however, that Gill can't afford to waste opportunities given the caliber of players waiting in the wings. On this, Karthik stated:

"This is what happens when you have a lot of talent. You tend to showcase your talent to the world and then when you sometimes get out to a soft dismissal, you tend to attract a lot of flak.

"He (Gill) is a special player and has the potential to produce special performances. The kind of competition that's around, like Ruturaj Gaikwad and others, you have to grab your opportunities."

YasH @Freak_Cricketer Shubman Gill hasn't even scored half of the runs in 2 matches that rutu scored in his debut against same side that too in Sri Lanka not India.



There are some levels to this game. Shubman Gill hasn't even scored half of the runs in 2 matches that rutu scored in his debut against same side that too in Sri Lanka not India.There are some levels to this game.

If given the chance, Gill will hope to get some runs under his belt in the decisive third T20I on Saturday, January 7, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India's squad vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

