“The way he plays, India like being aggressive” – Aaron Finch wants Ishan Kishan to play WTC final

Aaron Finch feels Ishan Kishan might play for Team India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 2021 T20 World Cup-winning captain justified that Team India likes playing an aggressive brand of cricket, so the left-handed batter would be the perfect fit.

He further questioned KS Bharat’s place ahead of Kishan following his below-par record in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) earlier this year.

Ahead of the WTC final between India and Australia, Finch told Star Sports:

“There’s a good opportunity for Ishan Kishan. The way he plays, India like being aggressive. Their only concern would have been against picking him over what would be KS Bharat, (but he) didn’t have a great series against Australia with the gloves in India, totally different conditions."

He added:

"I understand that, but if you wanna go with a little bit extra batting strength, which I know India do enjoy doing. I think he might get the nod.”

For the uninitiated, Ishan Kishan is yet to make his Test debut. The southpaw has been included in the Team India squad for the WTC final in the absence of injured KL Rahul.

Kishan recently scored 454 runs in 16 games, including three half-centuries, for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2023. He has scored six tons for Jharkhand in first-class and five centuries in List-A cricket.

Bharat, on the other hand, returned with underwhelming figures of 101 runs in six innings during BGT with the highest score of 44.

They still managed to win the Test match in Indore: Aaron Finch backs Australia to win WTC final

Aaron Finch has, meanwhile, backed Australia to win the WTC final. He lauded them for their fightback in the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

He said:

“I don’t think they need to do anything differently. I think they have been successful right throughout this three years campaign in the lead-up to the World Test Championship. So, they’ve played all around the world. They’ve been successful.

"I know they didn’t beat India in the series, but they still managed to win the Test match here [in Indore]. Backed with instincts, played with freedom.”

Finch continued:

“Just another Test match at the end of the day and it’s easier said than done. I know, but I think Australia will go into that Test match with a very similar team that has got them to this point as well. So, there’s not a huge amount that you can do differently. The same crop of players. So just enjoy it.”

It’s worth mentioning that Australia won the third Test in Indore by nine wickets. The fourth Test ended in a draw, but India won the series 2-1. The Aussies then won the subsequent ODI series 2-1 against India.

