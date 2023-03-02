“The way the wicket is playing, anything can happen” - Umesh Yadav on India’s chances of defending a target of 76

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav has said that a target of 76 the hosts have set for Australia in the third Test in Indore is much less than what they would have desired. However, he added that the Indian bowlers would go into Day 3 with a positive mindset, knowing very well that the pitch is a tricky one to bat on.

Thirty wickets fell on the first two days of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday (March 2). Australia resumed their first innings on 156-4 but were bowled out for 197. In their second innings, India folded up for 163 as Nathan Lyon claimed 8-64.

Thanks to Lyon’s exploits, Australia only need 76 on Day 3 to clinch the Indore Test and register their first win in the series. At a press conference following the day's play, Yadav was asked what India's mindset would be while defending a low total. He replied:

“Definitely our approach will be positive. This is cricket. The way the wicket is playing, you never know, anything can happen. We will try our best to keep things tight and claim as many wickets as possible early.”

Elaborating on the state of the Indore surface, the pacer added:

“It is not easy to score runs on this wicket. Batting is not easy for either side. You cannot step out and hit the bowlers. There is not much bounce in the wicket. Balls are staying low. So you are not 100 percent sure. Yes, 75 (76) is not a big target, but if we keep things tight, something might happen.”

Earlier in the day, Yadav claimed quick three wickets as Australia crumbled from 186-4 to 197 all out. Despite the collapse, the visitors claimed a significant and potentially match-winning first-innings lead of 88.

“We did not receive any such message” - Yadav on India’s lower order getting out to aggressive strokes

During the fag end of the innings, Axar Patel (15*) tried to accumulate some crucial runs for India. However, he was stranded as Yadav (0) and Mohammed Siraj (0) perished while trying to slog the Australian spinners.

Yadav denied that there was a specific message from the dressing room. On his choice of stroke, he explained:

“We did not receive any such message (to bat aggressively). When I went into bat, my job was to score some runs. On this wicket, it is difficult to score runs. I thought, instead of getting out defending, it would be better if I tried to score some runs.

“Even if I had scored 10-20 runs, it would have been useful for the team. Had I scored those 10-12 runs, the target of 75 would have been 90. If I play 20 balls and get out without scoring, I feel that it is worse. So it’s better to score as many runs as possible.”

India’s second innings lasted 60.3 overs, with Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with an obdurate 59 off 142 .

