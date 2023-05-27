Team India stalwart Virat Kohli recently expressed his excitement ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia. He will be donning the white jersey of the Indian cricket team after playing two months of IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Kohli had a highly productive season in the IPL as he amassed 639 runs across 14 matches at an average of 53.25, including two spectacular centuries. Despite his and Faf du Plessis's exploits in the top order, RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The first batch of Indian players, whose IPL teams' campaign culminated in the group stage, have already arrived in England to begin preparations for the upcoming Test against Australia. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and a couple of other players are among them.

Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and conveyed his excitement for the upcoming match by sharing a couple of photos. He captioned the post:

"The whites."

"All the efforts you put in for the last two years finally have come to the fore"- Rohit Sharma on India's journey to the WTC 2023 final

Speaking in a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit Sharma reflected on his Test side's journey ahead of the WTC 2023 final. He shed light on their consistent performances over the past two years, which resulted in their qualification for the summit clash.

Rohit said:

"To be standing here and knowing we have qualified for the finals feels really great because all the efforts you put in for the last two years finally have come to the fore. Obviously, the job is not yet done, we have to go out there and get the best result for us in the final."

He added:

"After the WTC final in Southampton, we quickly had to regroup and get ready for the next cycle. I thought in that cycle we played some really tough cricket. We were challenged a lot of times and I thought to come out of that was obviously going to take a lot of character from everyone, not just a few individuals."

India and Australia squared off in a four-match Test series in February earlier this year. Rohit Sharma-led side won the home series by a 2-1 margin.

Poll : 0 votes