"The wicket didn't play as bad as the score suggested" - Brad Haddin feels Australia got 'spooked' by all pre-match talks

Former Australian keeper-batter Brad Haddin felt Pat Cummins and co. over analyzed the conditions in Nagpur after their innings defeat within three days in the first Test. The 45-year-old believes the pitch didn't play as bad as suggested or how the visitors performed.

Australia's batting unit crumbled in both innings against India's spin twins as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took 15 of the visitors' 20 wickets to fall in the Test. Despite winning the toss, Australia managed only 177 in the first innings on the opening day and stumbled to 91 in the second.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#INDvAUS India has taken a 1 - 0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with an innings victory. India has taken a 1 - 0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with an innings victory. #INDvAUS

Speaking to Fox Sports, Haddin admitted that India were comfortably the better side and that the pre-match conversations about the wicket spooked the visitors:

"The wicket didn’t play as bad as the score suggested. I think there were five LBWs from the straight ball, they were totally outclassed by India. They put too much energy into worrying about what the surface was going to do."

"I think a lot of that came about because I think Australia were worried about the wicket. I think they were spooked about what it was going to do."

The likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, and Alex Carey got starts in the first innings, however, none of them could convert it into a big score. In contrast, India amassed 400 in their only innings on the deck, headlined by a century from Rohit Sharma and half-centuries from Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

"I don't think much is going to change the next couple of games" - Australian captain

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pat Cummins addressed the defeat, stating that the tourists must be more proactive and find methods to deal with India's spinners, but denied the need for an overhaul. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said:

"A lot of it was good bowling, two masters of their craft, fresh legs, they bowled really well. In saying that I don't think much is going to change the next couple of games. That's what we're going to come against so we have to find better methods."

"You saw Smithy and Alex Carey at times put the pressure back on the bowlers. I think it takes a bit of bravery, it's easier said than done. Again, that will be the conversation this week. If we get the same conditions, same bowlers, what are we going to do differently? I think at times probably being more proactive."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS

cricket.com.au/news/mitchell-… Mitchell Starc will link up with the Australian squad in Delhi with his recovery progressing well. Mitchell Starc will link up with the Australian squad in Delhi with his recovery progressing well.@LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS cricket.com.au/news/mitchell-…

The second Test starts on February 17 in Delhi as Australia hope to level the series.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes