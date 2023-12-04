"The World Cup is in the West Indies, the ball is going to turn" - Aakash Chopra on the significance of Ravi Bishnoi's performances vs AUS

Aakash Chopra feels Ravi Bishnoi's impressive performances in the T20I series between India and Australia should hold him in good stead, considering the competition he is likely to face from other spinners heading into next year's T20 World Cup.

Bishnoi registered figures of 2/29 in four overs as the Men in Blue defeated the Aussies by six runs in the final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday. The wrist-spinner, with nine scalps at an acceptable economy rate of 8.20, finished as the top wicket-taker in the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the standout performers in the series. As for Bishnoi, he said (3:30):

"Ravi Bishnoi - if you talk about leg-spinners, this was an extremely important series for him according to me. He is the frontrunner currently but there will be pressure on him when you get close to the World Cup."

The former India opener added:

"The last two World Cups have taught us that as soon as the World Cup comes, Ravichandran Ashwin comes. I am not saying that Ravichandran Ashwin will come this time but he could come as well. The World Cup is in the West Indies, the ball is going to turn."

Chopra pointed out that Bishnoi might be competing with a plethora of spinners for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. He elaborated:

"Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Mayank Markande or Rahul Chahar could come. The list is long. So it was important for him to do well and he did well from the first to the last match."

Mayank Markande and Rahul Chahar don't seem to be in the national reckoning currently. However, apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, Bishnoi will have competition from Kuldeep Yadav, considering that only a solitary wrist-spinner might be picked for the global event.

"By the 5th game, you know what the bowler does" - Aakash Chopra on Ravi Bishnoi flummoxing batters throughout the series

Ravi Bishnoi picked up crucial wickets in the powerplay overs. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ravi Bishnoi's impact did not wane as the series progressed. He observed (4:05):

"There is one thing different in bilateral series. In World Cups, you play an opponent for the second time only in the semi-finals, but in bilaterals, by the fifth game, you know what the bowler does or what the batter does."

The reputed commentator feels the youngster ticked virtually every box. He explained:

"Despite that, to remain effective, I think Ravi Bishnoi ticked a very important box. Bowling in the powerplay - ticked another very important box. He also bowled with a wet ball. So he has ticked all the boxes, barring one or two catches he dropped in the first match. So Ravi Bishnoi gets a huge tick mark."

Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are the two wrist-spinners picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The think-tank might have a tough call to choose between the two as only one of them will likely be a part of the playing XI.

