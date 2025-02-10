"The worry is how easily India chased 305 down" - Former wicketkeeper slams England after brutal loss in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former England wicketkeeper-batter Matt Prior has come down hard at the national team, given how comfortably Team India chased down 305 in the second ODI on Sunday, February 9, in Cuttack. Prior also praised Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, labeling his 119-run innings a 'class act.'

Rohit, who had been struggling for runs across formats over the last few months, went hammer and tongs against the visitors on Sunday. In the first six overs, the 37-year-old had clobbered three sixes and reached his half-century off only 30 balls. Rohit also got to the three-figure mark with a six and needed only 76 deliveries for the milestone. Eventually, the Men in Blue chased down 305 in 44.3 overs with four wickets to spare.

Speaking to TNT Sports, 42-year-old Matt Prior said Jos Buttler and company appeared clueless against Rohit and that Mark Wood's pace without accuracy became easy for India to counter. Prior elaborated (via Sky Sports):

"I think the worry is how easily India chased 305 down. Okay, they lost a few wickets at the end, but that was more boredom than anything as they were trying to get the game finished. Wood is bowling quick but that isn't enough on these wickets."

He added:

"You have to be accurate, execute and put batters under pressure. England had no answer for Rohit. Pace on, pace off, Wood was steaming in - but everything England tried, Rohit counterpunched. He is a class act and played a belligerent and classy innings."

England's batting fared better in the second ODI than the first, getting to 304 in 49.5 overs. While Joe Root (69) and Ben Duckett (65) made half-centuries, the likes of Buttler, Phil Salt, and Harry Brook got off to promising starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

"They don't look in great form as a team" - Matt Prior on England

Matt Prior. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked about the positives the tourists could eke out, the retired cricketer said the openers came good, while Root was finding his rhythm. However, he pointed out that there were glaring mistakes on the field. In the same interview, Prior said:

"England got over 300 and the opening partnership between Salt and Duckett is working, while Root got runs on the board. But they don't look in great form as a team. They say you can tell where a team is at by the fielding and there were some sloppy mistakes."

The Englishmen will look to avoid a series sweep on Wednesday, February 12, in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad.

