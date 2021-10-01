"Their inability to play India in bilateral events has cost them millions of dollars over the past decade" - Michael Atherton shares Pakistan's plight under the power of the "Big 3"

Former England captain Michael Atherton noted that Pakistan have been one of the worst hit teams financially over the past decade. The 1992 World Cup champions have been shunned to the UAE and are struggling to play cricket in their homeland.

Apart from the discrepancies in their inner circle which range from omitting players from the Sindh region to the lack of communication between selectors and the coaching staff, they also have been subjected to severe financial losses. These losses primarily stem from the lack of bilateral cricket against India, which was a regular instance in previous decades.

Writing for his column in The Times, Atherton wrote:

"Pakistan's inability to play India in bilateral events has cost them hundreds of millions of dollars in the past decade, or how being in exile in the UAE for nearly a decade cost significant amounts of financial and psychological capital."

India and Pakistan last competed in a bilateral series in late 2012. The arch-rivals played three ODIs and two T20Is in India. Since then, due to the ever-rising political tensions among the neighboring nations, their meetings on the cricket field have been reduced to just major tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup. The sides will meet after a gap of over two years, when they face off in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan have played the most number of matches away from home since COVID struck, by some distance: Michael Atherton

Atherton noted how Pakistan has competed in the highest number of away tours since cricket resumed after the COVID-19 break. Meanwhile, countries like England and Australia have had the luxury of backing off from tours or not traveling away from home for a significant period of time. Atherton added:

"When England have pulled out of tours to South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and when Australia have played no Test matches away from home since the pandemic began, Pakistan have travelled all over the world (and, remember, there are no touring fees paid to the visitors these days). Pakistan have played the most number of matches away from home since Covid struck, by some distance," Atherton explained.

17 test series but only 40 test matches for Pakistan in 5 years plan!
- No test series with India
- Mostly Pakistan will play 2test match series
- Most probably not more than five 3test match series
- Almost 10 tests with low ranked WI, BD, ZIM and IRE

Over the course of the last 12-15 months, Pakistan have toured the West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and England (twice). To make matters worse, they have also had their series against Afghanistan, and home series against New Zealand and England being canceled altogether.

