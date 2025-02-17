Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a massive statement ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23. Despite the fans eagerly awaiting the high-voltage contest, Harbhajan feels the rivalry is overhyped and pointed out how even Babar Azam has a poor record against India.

Babar will be under the scanner against India, given he is their most accomplished batter in ODIs in the current side. However, the 30-year-old has only one half-century against the arch-rivals in 50-over cricket that came during the 2023 World Cup. In eight ODIs against India, Babar averages 31.14 and has aggregated 218 runs.

Speaking on a YouTube show, Harbhajan said he feels only Fakhar Zaman has the potential to take the game away from India, given he averages 46 against them and reckons the Men in Green hardly even have a side to put up a fight.

"India and Pakistan. You heard it right-this is an overhyped match between India and Pakistan. Because there is nothing in it. Look at their main batters. Their star batter is Babar Azam. His average against India is 31. If you are a top batter, you have to average around 50. Then, there is Rizwan. I like him as a player. He plays freely. But his average against India is 25. Fakhar Zaman, their only full-time opener, has an average of 46. It's a good average. Fakhar can take the game away from India."

"Faheem Ashraf averages 12.5! I don't think he will be a big threat. Saud Shakeel has an average of 8 against India. Looking at their batting line-up, I don't get the confidence that this team will even fight."

Although Mohammad Rizwan and co. registered away series victory over Australia and South Africa, they lost the tri-series to New Zealand at home. They lost twice in the tri-series to the Kiwis, putting their form under the spotlight.

"I think New Zealand will hammer Pakistan once again" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 44-year-old also predicted that New Zealand will score a hat-trick of wins against the hosts in Karachi in the tournament opener, given the Black Caps have understood the tactics. He added:

"Recently, India hammered England at home. On the other hand, Pakistan lost to New Zealand in a tri-series at home. Keep in mind, New Zealand will play the first match against Pakistan. I think New Zealand will hammer Pakistan once again. Because, New Zealand seem to have understood the conditions and tactics. India are way ahead at this stage. I think it will be a one-sided game. It's an overhyped contest. Yes, the tickets have been prized high. But, I don't think we will get a lot of fun watching this one-sided match."

The Men in Green had notably beaten India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final to seal their first title.

