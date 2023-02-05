"Then Vinod Kambli will say he has no work" - Twitterati lash out at former India cricketer after he is booked for allegedly assaulting wife

Controversial former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife Andrea in an inebriated state at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. In her police complaint, the former India batter’s wife alleged that Kambli threw the handle of a cooking pan at her, due to which she suffered a head injury.

According to a report in news agency PTI, Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Kambli in connection with the incident. No arrest has been made so far.

The report added that the alleged incident took place between 1 PM and 1:30 PM on Friday, February 3, when Kambli reached his flat under the influence of alcohol and started abusing his wife.

The couple’s 12 year-old son tried to intervene, but the former cricketer headed into the kitchen, brought the handle of a broken frying pan and allegedly threw it at Andrea, a police official informed the agency, quoting the complaint.

Based on Andrea's complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR against Kambli under Indian Penal Code Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Further investigation into the case is underway.

Twitterati reacted with disappointment as Kambli found himself in the midst of yet another controversy. Most lamented the once-talented cricketer making a mockery of his life. Here are some reactions from the micro-boggling site.

Andrea is Kambli’s second wife. The former cricketer was earlier married to Noella Lewis, but their relationship ended in separation. Kambli and Andrea’s son Jesus was born in 2010.

When Kambli made a desperate plea for work

In August 2022, Kambli opened up about his financial state in an interview with Mid-Dday. He revealed that his only source of income was the BCCI’s ₹30,000 pension. Making an appeal for cricket-related work, he said:

“I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol [Muzumdar] as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them [current Mumbai team] to do...to play as a team.

“I was seeking help from the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association]. I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game.”

The 51-year-old, who was once compared to good friend Sachin Tendulkar, played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, scoring 1084 and 2477 runs respectively.

