"There was 1 thing common between him and Rishabh Pant" - Ajay Jadeja lauds star batter after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has lauded Harry Brook for scoring an attacking century on Day 4 of the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He noted that the star England batter's approach and dismissal reminded him of Rishabh Pant.

Brook smashed 111 runs off 98 deliveries in England's second innings at The Oval on Sunday, August 3. The hosts were 339/6 at Stumps, needing 35 more runs to win the series 3-1.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja pointed out the commonality between Brook and Pant.

"Such players might not score runs every time, but when they score runs, they leave a massive impact. He reminded me of Rishabh Pant today. There was one thing common between him and Rishabh Pant. Both are impactful, and their bats go flying. Their styles are similar, so their mistakes and impact will also look similar," he said.

The former India captain added that teams need unconventional players like Brook and Pant in pressure situations, although they might not be as consistent as Joe Root.

"Brook remains the same. He doesn't change his game. Washington Sundar left him standing halfway down the pitch in the last match. This is the thing with these players. They might not be as consistent as Joe Root every day, but a team needs them too. In difficult circumstances, only mavericks come in handy," Jadeja observed.

Ajay Jadeja highlighted that Harry Brook's wagon wheel is also different from other batters. He pointed out that the Yorkshireman scores more runs on the leg side and steps out of the crease while hitting through cover.

"He dominated and put the pressure that was on them back on the bowlers" - Ajay Jadeja on Harry Brook's approach on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Harry Brook struck 14 fours and two sixes during his 111-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ajay Jadeja noted that Harry Brook launched an attack on the Indian bowlers at the start of his innings before following his conventional approach after Lunch.

"At the start, he dominated and put the pressure that was on them back on the bowlers. Then, as soon as the atmosphere cooled slightly and they gained control, he kept playing in his own style, and his partnership with Joe Root left England on the threshold," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that England would have been under more pressure in the half an hour's play before Stumps had it not been for Brook's onslaught.

"The pressure they faced in the last half an hour, if they had to play for half an hour like that when 250 runs were required, the bowlers would always have hope. He broke the bowlers' hopes in that half an hour, and then we kept waiting for the next two hours, as to what would happen now," Jadeja observed.

Harry Brook was eventually caught by Mohammed Siraj off Akash Deep's bowling while attempting a big shot, losing grip on his bat, just like Rishabh Pant, in the process. England then lost Jacob Bethell and Joe Root's wickets in the final seven overs, keeping India's hopes alive heading into Day 5.

