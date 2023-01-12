“There weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle” - Twitterati call out Gautam Gambhir’s hypocrisy after he compares Rohit Sharma with Ricky Ponting

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir made a massive statement on Thursday, January 12, claiming that Rohit Sharma is a better batter than Ricky Ponting because the Aussie has a poor record on the sub-continent.

The retired cricketer made the claim during a discussion on Star Sports while previewing the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rohit is leading the Indian team in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. He is regarded as one of the finest white-ball players, but his Test credentials have often been questioned. Since being promoted as an opener, though, the right-handed batter’s numbers have improved significantly in red-ball cricket as well.

Gambhir’s statement on Rohit-Ponting stunned many. After Virat Kohli notched up his 45th ODI ton during the first match of the series against Sri Lanka, he stated that it would be unfair to compare Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar since they played in different eras.

The Twitterati were quick to call out the former cricketer’s hypocrisy after his views on the Rohit versus Ponting debate. Others pointed out that Ponting's record is quite good on the sub-continent. Here is a compilation of posts from the micro-blogging site.

Chaman Champak @chaman_champak @CricCrazyNIKS Kya ajab champak banda hai yeh yaar ...Virat ko compare mat karo Sachin ke sath ERA alag tha ...magar Rohit better player hai Ponting se due to better record in subcontinent🙄 @CricCrazyNIKS Kya ajab champak banda hai yeh yaar ...Virat ko compare mat karo Sachin ke sath ERA alag tha ...magar Rohit better player hai Ponting se due to better record in subcontinent🙄

Guru @okguru_ .

Man how this man surviving seeing Kohli doing well everyday @mufaddal_vohra Just heard Gambhir saying Rohit is better than Ricky ponting bcz he plays in subcontinent and he also say we can't compare Sachin Tendulkar with Kohli since he played in definitely eraMan how this man surviving seeing Kohli doing well everyday @mufaddal_vohra Just heard Gambhir saying Rohit is better than Ricky ponting bcz he plays in subcontinent and he also say we can't compare Sachin Tendulkar with Kohli since he played in definitely era😂.Man how this man surviving seeing Kohli doing well everyday

Akshay @viratkohliofc You can't compare sachin with virat because they played in different eras - gautam gambhir.



Rohit is better player than ponting -same gautam gambhir 🤡🤡 You can't compare sachin with virat because they played in different eras - gautam gambhir. Rohit is better player than ponting -same gautam gambhir 🤡🤡

Gaurav Kumar @gauravkumar_12 Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



#INDvSL Rohit Sharma is a better player than Ricky Ponting because Ricky Ponting has a shit record in the subcontinent: G Gambhir. Rohit Sharma is a better player than Ricky Ponting because Ricky Ponting has a shit record in the subcontinent: G Gambhir.#INDvSL Gautam Gambhir cannot compare Virat And Sachin because of different eras but he can compare Rohit and Ponting, he is loosing all his credibility due to his biased analysis. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/… Gautam Gambhir cannot compare Virat And Sachin because of different eras but he can compare Rohit and Ponting, he is loosing all his credibility due to his biased analysis. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…

anay @anayposting Gautam Gambhir degrades Virat Kohli when he is put above Sachin Tendulkar with all the eras and rules logic but now degrading Ricky Ponting to paint Rohit Sharma invincible Gautam Gambhir degrades Virat Kohli when he is put above Sachin Tendulkar with all the eras and rules logic but now degrading Ricky Ponting to paint Rohit Sharma invincible 😭

Dr_Heisenberg's Paradox @dr_heiSANEberg



Odd days- You can't compare Kohli's records with Sachin as the bowling was not as ordinary as today & there were not 5 fielders inside the ring!



Even days- Rohit is better player than Ponting as he has better record in subcontinent!



#INDvSL #CricketTwitter Gambhir on,Odd days- You can't compare Kohli's records with Sachin as the bowling was not as ordinary as today & there were not 5 fielders inside the ring!Even days- Rohit is better player than Ponting as he has better record in subcontinent! Gambhir on,Odd days- You can't compare Kohli's records with Sachin as the bowling was not as ordinary as today & there were not 5 fielders inside the ring!Even days- Rohit is better player than Ponting as he has better record in subcontinent!#INDvSL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/JUqyUxXjqu

akshat 🇦🇷 @Cheeks_one_8



I used your own statement @L5WAND0SKI You can't compare Rohit with Ponting. In Ponting's era there weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle~I used your own statement @GautamGambhir @L5WAND0SKI You can't compare Rohit with Ponting. In Ponting's era there weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle~I used your own statement @GautamGambhir

Niji🏏 @Niji_S7 @CricCrazyNIKS Good that he didn't get the MOTM in the final @CricCrazyNIKS Good that he didn't get the MOTM in the final

Stranger @Nikzs18 @CricCrazyNIKS gambhir and his terrible takes gambhir and his terrible takes @CricCrazyNIKS 😭😭gambhir and his terrible takes

°*° @Sammtweets13_09 @CricCrazyNIKS Then show him Rohit's record in South Africa and NZ in odi which will show him that what rohit is @CricCrazyNIKS Then show him Rohit's record in South Africa and NZ in odi which will show him that what rohit is

Gaurav @Melbourne__82 Rohit Sharma's odi avg in

BAN- 30

PAK - 29

SL - 25



Ponting's odi avg in

BAN- 36

PAK-80

SL-41



"Rohit Sharma is better odi batter than Ponting because he's better in subcontinent" - Gambhir 🤣 Rohit Sharma's odi avg inBAN- 30PAK - 29SL - 25Ponting's odi avg inBAN- 36PAK-80SL-41"Rohit Sharma is better odi batter than Ponting because he's better in subcontinent" - Gambhir 🤣

What Gambhir said about the Kohli vs Tendulkar debate

Sharing his views on the Kohli-Tendulkar debate, Gambhir stated that it was pointless comparing the two players as they played in different eras under different rules.

Speaking on Star Sports, while analyzing Kohli’s 45th ODI ton, the 41-year-old said:

"It's not about the record honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in the 50-over format. See, the rules have changed.

"You should not compare eras. It's not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time.”

While Kohli has 45 tons to his name in 50-over international cricket, Tendulkar scored a record 49 hundreds in his ODI career.

