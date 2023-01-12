“There weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle” - Twitterati call out Gautam Gambhir’s hypocrisy after he compares Rohit Sharma with Ricky Ponting

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir made a massive statement on Thursday, January 12, claiming that Rohit Sharma is a better batter than Ricky Ponting because the Aussie has a poor record on the sub-continent.
The retired cricketer made the claim during a discussion on Star Sports while previewing the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Rohit is leading the Indian team in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. He is regarded as one of the finest white-ball players, but his Test credentials have often been questioned. Since being promoted as an opener, though, the right-handed batter’s numbers have improved significantly in red-ball cricket as well.
Gambhir’s statement on Rohit-Ponting stunned many. After Virat Kohli notched up his 45th ODI ton during the first match of the series against Sri Lanka, he stated that it would be unfair to compare Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar since they played in different eras.
The Twitterati were quick to call out the former cricketer’s hypocrisy after his views on the Rohit versus Ponting debate. Others pointed out that Ponting's record is quite good on the sub-continent. Here is a compilation of posts from the micro-blogging site.
What Gambhir said about the Kohli vs Tendulkar debate
Sharing his views on the Kohli-Tendulkar debate, Gambhir stated that it was pointless comparing the two players as they played in different eras under different rules.
Speaking on Star Sports, while analyzing Kohli’s 45th ODI ton, the 41-year-old said:
"It's not about the record honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in the 50-over format. See, the rules have changed.
"You should not compare eras. It's not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time.”
While Kohli has 45 tons to his name in 50-over international cricket, Tendulkar scored a record 49 hundreds in his ODI career.
Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.