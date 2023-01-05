"There are always butterflies in the stomach when you are representing your country" - Shubman Gill 

Opening batter Shubman Gill became the latest name to represent Team India across all three formats after making his debut in the series opener against Sri Lanka.

While he did not have a memorable outing on a personal level, the match ended up being a nail-biter with the Men in Blue coming out victors by a slender two-run margin.

The former U-19 World Cup member was trapped in front by Maheesh Theeksana inside the powerplay for just seven runs. He did not have an eventful debut in the other formats as well but has significantly improved with time.

When asked about the feeling while making his T20I debut a few days earlier, Shubman Gill said in a pre-match interview ahead of the second contest against Sri Lanka:

"There are always butterflies in the stomach when you are representing your country. It does not matter what format it is but every time you step on the field or when you go into bat, there are always butterflies and some kind of nerves."

While not his first-choice format, Gill has proved his mettle in T20 cricket with consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as in the domestic circuit.

Noting how he approaches his batting with a balance of caution and aggression at the top of the order, Gill said:

"I think it is about picking the spot, assessing the conditions early to see if the ball is swinging or spinning, and then take on at the right moment, is what I look to do when I am opening in a game."

The Punjab-born batter scored his maiden T20 hundred during the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, just mere days after his maiden call-up to the T20I side for the tour of New Zealand. While he did not make his debut in the rain-marred series away from home, he did not have to wait too long for the opportunity.

"It is not easy for a spinner to defend 13 runs on that ground" - Shubman Gill on Axar Patel bowling the final over in the first T20I

The youngster's first T20I outing was a memorable one in terms of quality as the Wankhede Stadium was treated to a thriller of a contest. Team India had to hold their nerves and arguably snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel defended 13 runs off the last over, where the equation got trickier with the visitors only requiring five to win off the last three balls. He held his nerve against Chamika Karunaratne and helped India attain an early lead in the series.

Praising Axar Patel for scaling the uphill task under tremendous pressure, Gill said:

"The match went a lot closer than we all expected it to be but all is well that ends well. I think Axar bowled a pretty good over because there was a little bit of dew and it is not easy for a spinner to defend 13 runs on that ground and I think we bowled exceptionally well."

Gill is expected to be in action for the upcoming second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune today (January 5). Rahul Tripathi is primed to make his debut with Sanju Samson ruled out of the T20I series.

