“There is always a first time” – Sunil Gavaskar backs India to win at the Gabba

Sunil Gavaskar admitted he won’t be surprised if India beat Australia at the Gabba. The former India batsman pointed out that despite Australia’s superb record at the venue, Ajinkya Rahane and co. have what it takes to beat them in Brisbane.

The Gabba is widely regarded as Australia’s fortress, as the hosts haven’t lost a Test match there since 1988. India are winless in six attempts in Brisbane, with their best result being a draw in December 2003.

Speaking to India Today ahead of the fourth Test, Sunil Gavaskar backed India to create history and win at the Gabba.

“Yes, I know Gabba is Australia's fortress. But India, in Bumrah, Saini and Siraj, have the ability to take on the Australians. That is their fortress, they have not lost there. But there is always a first time. If Ajinkya Rahane and company do it, I won't be surprised at all," Sunil Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar feels a series victory would rank as one of India’s best wins

The Border-Gavaskar series is level at 1-1

The quest for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy hangs firmly in the balance, with the series level at 1-1. With a final Test left, Sunil Gavaskar added that a 2-1 series win for the visitors would be right up there when it comes to India's performance in overseas conditions, especially considering the quality of the opposition.

"It will probably be the best win because this is a very good Australian attack. With Smith and Labuschagne getting runs, it's not been easy. So yes, winning this series will be a tremendous achievement and will rank as one of India's best overseas wins," Gavaskar added.

The Indian team have overcome adversity time and again to stay in the fight this tour. Despite losing several players to injury before and during the tour, the visitors have performed admirably in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Team India will be confident about their chances in the Brisbane Test, especially after their spirited performance in Sydney knocked the wind out of the Australians.