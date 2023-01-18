"There was anger and disappointment" - James Anderson after his snub from West Indies tour in early 2022

Veteran England seamer James Anderson has revealed that he seriously considered retiring from international cricket after losing his place in the Test side in early 2022. However, the right-arm seamer has now set his sights on playing another away Ashes series.

Despite performing credibly in the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia, the England selectors left out Anderson and Broad for the West Indies tour and reasoned that they needed to blood more youngsters.

Although the two were assured of staying in contention for selection, the seasoned pair felt disappointed.

England Cricket @englandcricket



🏝 We've named our squad of 16 for our three-match Test tour of the Caribbean 🏏 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 We've named our squad of 16 for our three-match Test tour of the Caribbean 🏏🏝 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Speaking at the new Broadcasting House during the relaunch of the Tailenders' Podcast, Anderson said his co-host Greg James played an integral role in preventing him from taking any rash decisions.

He was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"There was definitely a moment when I thought that could be it. There was anger and disappointment. That not knowing. Is that it? Do they want to move on and get younger blood in? But I spoke to Greg quite a bit and I was just trying to make sense of it and not make any rash decisions."

The 40-year-old returned in the summer of 2022 and made an impact straightaway, taking six wickets against New Zealand at Lord's. The second Test of the series saw him cross 650 Test scalps, becoming the first pacer to achieve the milestone. Currently, he has 675 victims in 177 games at an average of 26.13.

"It's nice to be in this group and still feel wanted" - James Anderson

James Anderson in action in Pakistan. (Credits: Getty)

Anderson admitted to enjoying himself in the current playing group but wants to take it one game at a time to be fit for the Ashes series in Australia in 2025. The Lancashire seamer added:

"The way to do it is definitely not to look too far ahead. Australia away feels miles away but I just need to look after myself, bowl well and take wickets and it might creep up on me and I’ll think, 'I can do another away Ashes'.

"Or it might creep up and I’ll say, “No, that’s stupid”. It’s nice to be in this group and still feel wanted which is what any player needs. As long as that feeling is still there and I have the hunger, which I have, I’ll keep going.’"

Australia will visit England later this year to defend their urn, having retained it with a 2-2 result in the 2019 series.

Also Read: West Indies recall Shannon Gabriel for two-Test series against Zimbabwe

Poll : 0 votes