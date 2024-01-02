"There was a bit of a fight to keep him" - Michael Clarke reveals what stopped Cricket Australia from ripping out David Warner's contract

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has opined that David Warner's value to the team was a massive factor in the board and management supporting him throughout his career.

Clarke was Warner's first Test captain and he admitted that the southpaw learnt lessons along the way as a youngster. Warner will play his final Test in Sydney, on January 3.

He majorly damaged his goodwill and reputation back in 2018 in the cricketing fraternity, following the ball-tampering scandal, which he reportedly masterminded.

Prior to that, he had indulged in a heated conversation with South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock at the stairwell in Durban.

Speaking on ESPN's Around The Wicket show, Clarke admitted that Warner's aggression and intent added plenty of value to the team. However, it was not smooth sailing, as he elaborated:

"Davey has always been a tough character, someone I loved having in the team, that intent, that aggressive approach. But he was the same off the field, a little bull, and got into a little bit of trouble along the way. But think he had a lot of support and help from, certainly, senior players and around Cricket Australia that helped him not have his contract ripped up".

Clarke continued:

"There was a bit of a fight to keep him because he was so important to the team. [There was] the confidence, being his captain, that [at] the start of his career that like all of us, we are young, [he] needed to learn lessons along the way."

Having made his Test debut in 2011, Warner has been a key figure in the Australian dressing room ever since, barring his year-long cricket ban by the CA, following the ball-tampering incident.

Warner was a key player in Australia winning two ODI World Cups during his time (2015, 2023) and also played a crucial role in their T20I World Cup triumph back in 2021. He won the ICC Test Championship Final as well in 2023, by beating India.

"He's been able to manage that role as an opening batsman but keep his intent" - Michael Clarke on David Warner

Michael Clarke. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Clarke revealed that there were doubts about Warner's ability to play well in Tests, but lauded the veteran for reinventing himself.

"He's had a stellar career, opening the batting [is] such a hard position. There were a lot of doubts about the way Davey played. Could he cut it in Test cricket? [He] started as a T20 player and there was always that risk."

He added:

"I think from day one everyone saw the talent, very gifted, can do things that a lot of players can't do. And he's been able to manage that role as an opening batsman but keep his intent, which is easier said than done."

Warner has registered 8695 runs in 111 tests at an average of 44.58 with a highest score of 335 not out.

The 3rd and final Test between Australia and Pakistan starts on Wednesday, January 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts are currently 2-0 up in the series.

