"There is no clarity whatsoever" - Aakash Chopra on Anshul Kamboj's inclusion in India's squad ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Anshul Kamboj's reported inclusion in the Indian squad for the final two Tests against England betrays a lack of clarity. He pointed out that while Harshit Rana was added to the squad before the first Test, Kamboj has been picked now ahead of the Delhi seamer.

India are 2-1 down in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy heading into the fourth Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. Kamboj has reportedly been added to the visitors' squad as cover for the injured Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener questioned the inconsistency in selection, with Rana being picked ahead of the first Test and Kamboj being included for the final two Tests.

"It's very interesting because a lot of discussions were happening about Anshul Kamboj, that he had done well for India A, but when there was a chance for someone to be added to the team, Harshit Rana was added, and Anshul Kamboj was sent home. Now Kamboj's name is coming again, and Harshit Rana isn't there," Chopra said (2:30).

"How do you decide and determine who should be kept and who should be let go? If it was about the India A performance, Kamboj's was better, but if you had kept Harshit Rana thinking about continuity, then you should have kept Rana in Kamboj's place. So there is no clarity whatsoever. They might have the clarity, but no one is telling us. If you and I don't know, we get something to discuss," he added.

Anshul Kamboj hasn't played international cricket thus far. The Haryana seamer has picked up 79 wickets at an average of 22.88 in 24 first-class games.

"That's a worrying thing" - Aakash Chopra on multiple Indian seamers reportedly getting ruled out of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy's potential unavailability for the fourth Test against England is a cause for concern.

"Many pacers have been ruled out, and that's a worrying thing. Manchester is a pitch where there is help for fast bowlers. Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy not being there is a bit of a concern. I expected Akash Deep to be available here, or else I thought Arshdeep Singh might have gotten a chance here," he said (3:30).

While highlighting that India would have wanted to persist with Nitish Kumar Reddy, the cricketer-turned-commentator wondered whether Shubman Gill and company would want to play Anshul Kamboj ahead of Prasidh Krishna if Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are ruled out of the fourth Test.

"You want to keep playing Nitish Kumar Reddy. He picked up two crucial wickets - Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. If Reddy and Akash Deep are ruled out, although we see (Jasprit) Bumrah playing, you will need to make a couple of changes. Will Anshul Kamboj make his debut as soon as he comes in, because Prasidh Krishna is still sitting in the team? This is going to be an interesting one as to which direction they go," Chopra observed.

While Akash Deep suffered a groin injury during the third Test at Lord's, Arshdeep Singh injured his hand during a training session. Nitish Kumar Reddy reportedly suffered a knee injury during a gym session.

