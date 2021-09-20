"There could have been a controversy if we had not resigned" - Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has elaborated on his abrupt resignation from the role. Younis and head coach Misbah-Ul-Haq stunned the global cricketing fraternity by stepping down after selectors announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Younis earlier revealed that it made no sense for him to stay after Misbah-Ul-Haq decided to walk away. The former Pakistan skipper opined that they quit their roles before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fired them.

Waqar Younis stated that spending more time with family was one of the significant reasons behind his resignation. The 49-year old further claimed it was better to step down before the management installed a new setup.

"There were two to three reasons behind my decision. Obviously, spending time with family was one of them which was becoming difficult due to Covid-19. Also, after the appointment of new PCB chairman [Ramiz Raja], the wise thing was to reign because it seemed as if he [Raja] wanted to bring a new setup. So, when Misbah resigned, I decided to follow suit," Younis told Cricket Pakistan.

Younis continued by saying there could have been bigger repercussions if he hadn't stepped down as new people tend to have a different way of doing things.

"If we would not have taken this decision, a bigger problem would have been created. There could have been a controversy. I have enough experience to understand the cricket board and its history. When a new setup takes over, they have their own way of doing things and taking all of that into account it was a sensible thing to do."

Younis and Misbah both had a year still left in their tenures, having taken charge in September 2019. However, the pressure on them was mounting after Pakistan had endured plenty of crushing overseas losses under their reign.

They should play positive cricket and believe that they can beat India: Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Waqar Younis also backed Pakistan's bowling attack to thrive in the upcoming T20 World Cup. As for the blockbuster clash against India, he urged his countrymen to have the self-belief to have any chance of winning.

"[A] World Cup is a small tournament and if your players are in form and luck favours you, the team can go all the way. Our bowling can defend any total and, if we can fix some of the issues in our batting, this team has the potential to go all the way. If the team plays to their potential, I think they will challenge the Indian team and even beat them. They should play positive cricket and believe that they can beat India."

India and Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against each other in Dubai on the 24th of October. It's worth noting that the Men in Green are yet to beat their arch-rivals in a World Cup game in 12 encounters across the T20I and 50-over editions.

But, rather than the record, Pakistan will be more worried about their lack of match practice ahead of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand recently called off their white-ball tour to Pakistan due to security reasons and England look likely to follow suit.

