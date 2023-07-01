"There was frustration coming out and Aussies would be loving that" - Ricky Ponting on England after Day 3

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels England's frustration towards the backend of Day 3 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's shows how well Australia have dominated the game so far.

After the hosts conceded a lead of 91 runs in their first innings, the bowlers couldn't quite get the early wickets they needed. While Ponting felt that England bowled better than they did in the first innings, James Anderson looked like a shadow of himself and they also missed an LBW review of Marnus Labuschagne.

On the 'The Ashes Podcast' on Sky Sports Cricket, here's what Ricky Ponting had to say about England's body language:

"I think England bowled a whole lot better in the second innings than they did in the first. Their lengths were filler but they still didn't get the edges. There was also some frustration coming out with Anderson not looking comfortable and Broad with that review not being taken. There was frustration coming out and Aussies would be loving that."

Ricky Ponting on how Australia are spoiling England's plans

Ricky Ponting also spoke about why he feels 'Bazball' has been a success over the past 12 months. He reckons that by scoring quickly, England gave their bowlers enough time in the game to bowl out the opposition twice.

However, the former cricketer shed light on how the likes of Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith are frustrating England with their marathon knocks and taking that time away from the game.

On this, Ponting stated:

"By playing Bazball, they give as much time to their bowling attack as possible to take twenty wickets. But Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, they just bat and bat and take time out of the game and make it difficult for England."

Both Smith and Khawaja looked in ominous touch and England will need to dismiss them quickly on Day 4.

