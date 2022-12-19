"There is no hue and cry when it happens in Australia" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on the Gabba Test ending within two days

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recently stated that nobody is going to question Australia over the pitch used for their Test series opener against South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Speaking to India News Sports, Sharma pointed out that everyone tends to slam India for preparing turning tracks at home. He, however, claimed that these people won't say a word when Australia make favorable pace-friendly wickets to win matches.

Sharma urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene after Australia beat South Africa in the first Test of the series within two days. He remarked:

"There is a lot of noise when India make a rank turner for home Tests. A lot of foreign media, as well as our own people, criticize India when they win a Test by preparing such a wicket. However, there is no hue and cry when it happens in Australia. No one slams Australia, and neither does the ICC intervene. These are double standards."

The veteran coach opined that the visiting teams must be ready to play on rank turners when they tour India, given that they also prepare seam-friendly tracks at home for the touring Indian side. He added:

"Opposition teams need to be prepared to play on turning tracks when they come to India. When we go to Australia and South Africa, we are made to play on pitches that have inch-long grass on them.

"It did change recently when India went with a strong bowling lineup and Australia and England were afraid to leave a lot of grass on the pitch. But otherwise, we have seen every country make a favourable wicket at home."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Why did they leave so much grass on the Gabba pitch !??????? It’s historically been one of the best pitches for Test cricket in the world .. So why change it ?? It was a shocking pitch .. #AUSvsSA Why did they leave so much grass on the Gabba pitch !??????? It’s historically been one of the best pitches for Test cricket in the world .. So why change it ?? It was a shocking pitch .. #AUSvsSA

Australia secured a six-wicket win over South Africa to go 1-0 up in the series. However, they have received flak for preparing a track where 34 wickets fell within two days. It is worth mentioning that the game was the second shortest Test to be played in Australia.

"The ICC must take action"- Rajkumar Sharma on Test series opener between Australia and South Africa

Rajkumar Sharma further went on to say that the apex council will have to step in to prevent such a thing from happening in the future. He suggested that the global body could also opt to introduce neutral venues for World Test Championship matches.

He claimed that playing in neutral venues will be a step in the right direction, given that no team will be able to advance to the final by playing on favorable tracks.

Sharma added:

"If a Test match ends in two days, the ICC must intervene. If this continues, the ICC might consider using natural venues for World Test Championship matches. It could be a good move, as the teams reaching the final would have played on favourable wickets. The ICC must take action because if the Test ends in two days, it means that it was played on an unplayed surface."

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series



#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETSA spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series 🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETSA spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt https://t.co/8wcqf6qEtD

The second Test of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Monday, December 26.

Poll : 0 votes