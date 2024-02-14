"There is instability" - Parthiv Patel weighs in on KS Bharat vs Dhruv Jurel debate for 3rd India vs England Test

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel said it would be very difficult and tricky to pick one between KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel and solve the 'instability' in the team ahead of the third Test against England, which begins on Thursday.

Although Bharat was decent behind the stumps in the first two Tests, he recorded scores of 41, 28, 17 and six, making it seven straight innings since his debut without a fifty. Jurel, 23, hasn't played any international cricket yet but is considered among the best wicketkeeper-batting talents in the country.

Although media reports have suggested that the team management has run out of time for Bharat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm anything officially.

"Bharat has definitely kept brilliantly in this series so far and in the Australia series as well," Parthiv said on a Jio Cinema interaction. "As far as runs are concerned, yes you want runs from him. There is no doubt over it. You are expected to score runs and that is something which hasn't come in big numbers."

"It's very difficult what you're looking at. You want runs from him without a doubt. It's up to team management. Yes there is instability at this point of time, you cannot deny that. But you got to take chances with whoever you have. I think they are the two best possible wicket-keepers for India to play test at this point of time," he added.

Parthiv continued:

"But if you look at his 41 in the Hyderabad Test match in the first innings, and in the second innings when everyone got out, he scored along with Ashwin just gave us a glimpse of hope. In Vizag, he failed without a doubt. So it's a very tricky one whether India stick to Bharat for one more Test or just try out a youngster (Jurel) who's done well at domestic level..."

In 15 First-Class matches, Jurel has scored 790 runs at an average of 46.47.

"No one knows what's happening sitting here" - Parthiv Patel on Ishan Kishan

Another 'keeper that could have been in contention is Ishan Kishan. However, the left-hander took a break late last year and has been out of action since, which has fueled speculation and a truckload of criticism based on reports.

Parthiv, however, refrained from making any such remarks.

"It's entirely up to a player. No one knows what's happening sitting here. I would rather stay away from speculating on personal matters. It's entirely their (BCCI and Kishan's) call," he said.

The BCCI has reportedly given a mandate to Kishan to appear for his state team Jharkhan's Ranji Trophy match on February 16.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App