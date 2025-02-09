"There should be investigation why KL Rahul said no for this DRS" - Top 10 funny memes from 1st innings of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI 

Team India and England are currently facing off in the second ODI of the three-match series today (February 9) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The hosts already won the first ODI last Thursday to take an early lead in the series.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first in the ongoing contest. Ben Duckett (65) and Phil Salt (26) gave a good start to the visitors with an opening partnership of 81 runs in 10.5 overs.

Joe Root (69), Harry Brook (31), Jos Buttler (34), and Liam Livingstone (41) then chipped in with contributions in the middle order to take their side to 304 in 49.5 overs. Left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja starred for India in the bowling department, picking up three wickets in his 10-over spell.

Fans enjoyed the action-packed first innings of the first ODI between the two teams on Sunday afternoon. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the sarcastic memes about India missing out on a DRS read:

"There should be investigation why KL Rahul said no for this DRS."

Here are some other memes:

"Felt like a pretty good surface" - England opener Ben Duckett after 1st innings of the 2nd ODI vs India 2025

Speaking during the mid-innings break of the second ODI, English opener Ben Duckett reflected on his batting performance and the first innings, saying:

"Felt like a pretty good surface, even at the start and even at the end, the odd ball was keeping low. Will be interesting to see if dew takes over, keen to see how it spins from now on."

He added:

"Most of the time Salt is the one to take us to good starts, really looking forward for the partnerships with him in future. It's a decent total, hopefully gets slightly worse for us and spins more at the backend tonight."

Do you think England can defend the target? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

