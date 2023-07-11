"There just needs to be a bit of patience from everyone" - James Anderson backs Jonny Bairstow to come good in final two Ashes Tests

Veteran England pacer James Anderson feels wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow will eventually do well in the final two Tests of the ongoing Ashes series. Bairstow has suffered quite a bit of criticism from cricket experts over his mistakes with the gloves.

Moreover, the right-hander has also scored just one half-century so far in the series, raising questions on his place in the XI ahead of a specialist wicketkeeper like Ben Foakes.

However, in his column for The Telegraph, James Anderson explained why it was important for Jonny Bairstow to get that support from his teammates. He wrote:

"Jonny Bairstow is someone who wants to contribute to the team all the time, especially playing at his home ground Headingley. There just needs to be a bit of patience from everyone. He is working as hard as he can to help the team and if he keeps doing that he will be fine."

You are allowed to have a bad game: James Anderson

James Anderson understands the struggles that Jonny Bairstow has gone through with his long-term injury and how he had a race against time to get fit for the Ashes. While the cricketing fraternity might still have questions about Bairstow's form and place, Anderson has claimed that the England team will support Bairstow as much as they can.

On this, the veteran pacer stated:

"You are allowed to have a bad game as a player. I have experienced that in the first two Tests of this series. It is not a nice place to be. If he just gets a couple out of the middle of the bat or takes a blinding one-handed catch it will send his confidence through the roof.

"He has the support of the lads. We will help him as much as we can to keep his spirits up because we know what a devastating player he can be."

England will need Bairstow to step up as they seek the chance to level the Ashes at Old Trafford, Manchester in the fourth Test from July 19.

