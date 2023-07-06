"There might be an extra eye on them" - Pat Cummins on 'extra protection' request for family members in 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

Pat Cummins confirmed that the Australian team has requested extra protection for family members of the Australian players during the third Ashes Test in Leeds. This is in the wake of the controversy that broke out over Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal on the final day of the second Test at Lord’s.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has already promised to heightened security measures considering the potential threat from Just Stop Oil protesters. It is worth remembering that shortly after the second Test started, Just Stop Oil protestors invaded the ground, causing an interruption in play.

The atmosphere on the final day at Lord’s turned hostile after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped out his counterpart Bairstow.

Australian players were subjected to verbal abuse from a few members of the MCC in the Long Room at Lord’s during the Lunch Break of Day 5. According to a report by The Australian, Steve Smith’s mother Gillian left the ground early after receiving taunts from the fans. This happened even though they weren’t aware of her connection with the Australian vice-captain, but recognised her nationality.

The report also mentioned that an 11-year-old son of an Australian team staff member was left in tears because of the abuse from the livid English crowd. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Headingley Test, Cummins explained the need for tighter security in order to prevent family members from abuse:

“We’re in our partner period here, so we’ve got loads of family and kids around. There might be an extra eye on them, where they are in the crowd, just to make sure everything’s fine.”

"I am sure that memory will be brought up quite a bit" - Pat Cummins on 2019 Headingley Test

England will try to keep their 2023 Ashes hopes alive at Headingley, a venue where their current skipper Ben Stokes pulled off a miracle four years ago in the 2019 Ashes. Stokes was unbeaten on 135 as he took the hosts over the line in a 359-run chase as they needed 73 runs with just one wicket in hand.

Cummins, who conceded the winning boundary in that game, admitted it was a disappointing moment for his side to lose despite being in a commanding situation of the game. He said:

“I've seen it about 1000 times in the last four years (on Stokes' winning shot off his bowling). I am sure that memory will be brought up quite a bit, just like 2005 was brought up at Edgbaston. But we have well and truly moved past that.”

“It was a tough Test match but also a fantastic Test match. That day four was crazy. Mixed emotions, I think. First emotion, obviously disappointed because the Test match has gone away. But you know that's one of those moments that's going to be played for a long time. In some regards, felt lucky that I was in the middle of it.”

Australia has the opportunity to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001 with a win in any of the remaining three games in this series. The Aussies last won an Ashes in England in 2001 under Steve Waugh’s captaincy.

