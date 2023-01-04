"There was no need" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's dismissal in 1st India vs Sri Lanka T20I

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that India's batters committed a lot of mistakes in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. The former Indian opener was particularly disappointed with Sanju Samson's shot selection.

Samson (five runs off six balls) was dismissed while playing an airy-fairy shot soon after he had gotten a reprieve. His dismissal left the Men in Blue in a spot of bother at 46/3 but they recovered to set a 163-run target for the visitors and eventually won the match by two runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized the Indian batting and Samson in particular, elaborating:

"We made a lot of mistakes with the bat. Sanju played a bad shot to get out and I don't know what Sanju's fans are thinking because it was a bad shot. The situation did not demand it at that time, there was no need. Dhananjaya de Silva bowled off-spin and the ball went straight up in the air."

The reputed commentator added that while Shubman Gill got out early, Ishan Kishan seemed to be continuing with the belligerence he showed in the final ODI against Bangladesh, observing:

"Shubman Gill got out at the start, fell prey to Maheesh Theekshana. Ishan Kishan hit 16 runs in the first over and started from where he left at Dhaka - double century there and runs here as well."

Chopra highlighted that the prolific Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal left India in trouble, stating:

"Suryakumar Yadav comes at No. 3, tries to play a scoop shot and gets out. When he got out, our hearts were beating slightly fast, because you never know, it is a chasing ground.

Suryakumar didn't seem to be at his fluent best and was caught at short fine leg off Chamika Karunaratne's bowling after scoring seven runs off 10 balls.

"Hardik Pandya was looking like a million dollars" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya hit a few delightful boundaries during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra lauded Hardik Pandya for playing some sumptuous shots during his 29-run knock, saying:

"When you are 46/3 in 6.5 overs, you can't reach 200. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya had a decent partnership. Hardik Pandya was looking like a million dollars, he was batting amazingly well. Then Ishan Kishan gets out, trying to play a big shot off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling."

Chopra was all praise for Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel for saving India's day, explaining:

"When Hardik got out, Axar and Hooda were together and I would say they saved our blushes. You need depth in batting for such days only. Deepak Hooda - 41 off 23 balls - very well done, four sixes and a four. Axar Patel - 31 off 20 balls and took your team to 162 overall."

Hooda (41 off 23) and Axar (31 off 20) strung together an unbroken 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket in less than six overs when the hosts were precariously placed at 94/5 after Pandya's dismissal. The former was chosen as the Player of the Match for his game-defining knock.

Poll : Should Sanju Samson be admonished for the shot he played in the first T20I against Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes